Top 4 Lip Glosses You Need In Your Cart

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

Have you been searching for the perfect lipgloss? The perfect lipgloss isn’t too sticky, thick, or bulky, and we totally relate to the struggle of the search! As a lipgloss fanatic, who has tested old favorites to trending products, I’m here to provide you with the best glosses at the best price points.

1. cLARINS lIP OIL

Amanda, HC Cornell’s senior editor, highly vouches for Clarins Lip Oil, which is a nourishing, pretty pigmented, and soft gloss. She particularly wears the Pitaya color, which is a gorgeous pink color which changes color with the pH of your lips. These are priced at a market average for lipglosses, with a smaller size option. We highly recommend this and would give it a 9/10 for performance and quality.

Cost: $30

2. Rhode Lip Tints

Rhode, owned by Hailey Bieber, is an incredible celebrity beauty brand, particularly recognized for their line of lip tints in a variety of shades. Although, Rhode lip products can be difficult to acquire, so we recommend: waiting for the drops (following through social media) or purchasing them from a reseller like Ebay. These glosses are not sticky nor thick and provide lots of beautiful pigment. I especially like the Raspberry shade and they also smell great too! These are priced below market averages for lipglosses. We highly recommend this and would give it a 8.5/10 for performance and quality.

Cost: $16

3. Summer Friday’s Traditional Lip Gloss

Summer Friday’s is an exciting new trending brand recognized for their high-performing glosses. These balms are particularly larger than an average lip gloss, are scented, and have an impressive pigment. These are also a thinner formula, relative to other glosses, and for these reasons, Summer Friday’s lip glosses emerge as a top contender. This is priced at market average for lipglosses. We highly recommend this product and would give it a 8.5/10 for performance and quality.

Cost: $24

4. Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss

The Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss is my to-go product for fun events with friends. I especially like the shade, Lover to Lover, as it is a gorgeous pigmented pink gloss with sparkles. The glosses are on the thinner side and look incredible paired with a lip stain or tint. I would recommend this gloss and think it is a fantastic option for special occasions, although it might be a bit too pigmented for everyday wear. This is priced at market averages for lipglosses. We highly recommend this product and would give it a 8/10 for performance and quality.

Cost: $28

Thank you for reading our article and we would love to hear your thoughts! Keep the conversation going by connecting with Her Campus at Cornell on social media and we look forward to your next read.