Best Winter Products for Surviving Ithaca Weather

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cornell chapter.

Is this your first winter in upstate NY? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Here are our best winter essentials for slaying the cold, dreary months!

1. SOLID WINTER JACKET

You obviously need a good quality winter jacket to protect you from the elements. Our favorites are the Aritzia Powder Jacket, the North Face Metropolis Insulated Parka, and the Aritzia Super Puff. There are so many great jacket options and it is really hard to go wrong when finding one that works.

2. Thick Hand Cream

Cold winters lead to dry, cracked hands so having a thick hand cream is so necessary, especially with all of the hand washing we do. I highly recommend the Trader Joe’s Ultra Moisturizing Hand Cream, the Kiehl’s Hand Cream, or the L’occitane hand cream.

3. Moisturizing Lip Balm

Dry, cracked lips go hand and hand with dry, cracked hands so a moisturizing lip balm is also a winter survival essential! It is often hard to find lip balms that are moisturizing but not greasy and look nice on the lips so here are my favorites: regular Vaseline, the Summer Friday’s lip balm, and The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask.

4. Cute Earmuffs, Hats, Gloves, and Scarves

Our bodies lose heat fastest through our heads so keeping your head warm is important! A cute hat or earmuffs can spice up any look while also being functional. I am a fan of CarHartt hats because they are pretty plain but come in a variety of colors and flatter everyone. I also love the Ugg Bluetooth Earmuffs. These are a bit of a splurge (or make an amazing holiday gift!), but they do have incredible sound quality and keep your ears protected from the cold! The trendy Madewell scarf is adorable and great quality and Amazon has some warm gloves that also allow you to use touchscreen devices.

5. Waterproof Winter Boots

Black ice can be really dangerous so having waterproof winter boots is a must. I have the water resistant Timberlands and found that they work wonderfully and I am yet to slip down the slope (not to jinx it)!

Thank you for reading our article and we would love to hear your thoughts! Keep the conversation going by connecting with Her Campus at Cornell on social media and we look forward to your next read.