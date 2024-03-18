The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Formal or date night coming up and you don’t know what to wear? Or maybe you just are in need of a new dress. Regardless, we got you covered! Here are my favorite places to get good quality, flattering, trendy dresses that are appropriate for these events!

1. Lulu’s

Lulu’s has so many affordable options so everyone is bound to find something! The reviews on Lulu’s also contain customer photos so it is really nice seeing these dresses modeled on customers with real feedback and opinions. Lulu’s also ships quickly, offers free returns, and has a pretty inclusive size and style range.

Example: “Days with You Navy Blue Floral Burnout Ruffled Mini Dress”

Price of Example: $63.20 (on sale)

2. Abercrombie

While Abercrombie can be on the pricier side, I have always found the dresses to be good quality and unique. Abercrombie also offers petite sizes and tall sizes, which, as a short girl, I love. Unfortunately, returns are not free if you choose to ship it back, but it is worth this risk. I do find that Abercrombie is hit or miss, but when they’re hits, they are amazing.

Example: “Linen-Blend Ruched Squareneck Mini Dress”

Price of Example: $70

3. Princess Polly

Princess Polly has lots of fantastic dress options! There are especially lots of cute, flowery, or solid color dresses. This is a tried-and-true brand for your sorority formals and events! There are also lots of trendy styles and I especially love the lace of the attached dress. The white dress options are also incredible picks for sorority initiation! Although these awesome pieces can be at a higher price range, I believe they are so worth it!

Example: “Princess Polly Athena Mini Dress”

Price of Example: $42 (on sale)

