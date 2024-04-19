Why You Should Make a List of “Weird Things,” Rather than a Summer Bucket List

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, you should make a list of weird things that happened… rather than a bucket list. In the Summer of 2023, I did this because weird things kept happening to me, all within the same week, and I needed a way to remember it all. I kept it going throughout the summer to regale my friends about my adventures later.

I’ve never been a fan of bucket lists because they seemed so limited, and I couldn’t control what I was actually able to do. A bucket list is something that is mentioned a lot but can be easily forgotten about. The “weird list,” on the other hand, made me do specific things in the name of making the list interesting. Things that I would not have done before (racing golf carts, swimming at night, waking up at 5am to go to NYC Pride, and going to a Big Time Rush concert alone) were all because of “the list.” It made me step out of my comfort zone and explore. I worked two jobs and lived on campus, but this past summer was the best summer of my life.

The best part is… it isn’t exclusive to the summer. You can do it for family trips, breaks, semesters, or years. It’s so versatile and helps you remember the weird or funny moments that could be forgotten later in life. Personally, I will be doing it again this summer. I don’t want my summers to go back to what they were before: stuck in my room and only working. I will go out and do fun things with my friends before we all get too caught up in our own lives. Do things for the list!