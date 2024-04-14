This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy partnered with Connecticut College’s A Cappella Council to put on an a cappella performance yesterday evening featuring six of Connecticut College’s a cappella groups to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month! The event served as a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center, a non-profit organization located in New London, CT. The groups performed songs based on the theme of healthy, positive relationships and gave speeches about why this is an important topic to promote. Overall, the event brought in a decent crowd and Shwiffs, Williams Street Mix, The ConnChords, The ConnArtists, Vox Cameli, and Miss Connduct gave an amazing performance! Check out the featured songs below!