The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy partnered with Connecticut College’s A Cappella Council to put on an a cappella performance yesterday evening featuring six of Connecticut College’s a cappella groups to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month! The event served as a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center, a non-profit organization located in New London, CT. The groups performed songs based on the theme of healthy, positive relationships and gave speeches about why this is an important topic to promote. Overall, the event brought in a decent crowd and Shwiffs, Williams Street Mix, The ConnChords, The ConnArtists, Vox Cameli, and Miss Connduct gave an amazing performance! Check out the featured songs below!
- Top of the World by carpenters
-
Performed by Shwiffs
- Jackie Onassis by Sammy rae & the friends
-
Performed by Williams Street Mix
- All my ghosts by lizzy mcalpine
-
Performed by The ConnChords
- a night to remember by beabadoobee and laufey
-
Performed by The ConnArtists
- Flowers by miley cyrus
-
Performed by Vox Cameli
- The kind of love we Make by Luke Combs
-
Performed by Miss Connduct