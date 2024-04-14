Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

The Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Advocacy partnered with Connecticut College’s A Cappella Council to put on an a cappella performance yesterday evening featuring six of Connecticut College’s a cappella groups to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month! The event served as a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Crisis Center, a non-profit organization located in New London, CT. The groups performed songs based on the theme of healthy, positive relationships and gave speeches about why this is an important topic to promote. Overall, the event brought in a decent crowd and Shwiffs, Williams Street Mix, The ConnChords, The ConnArtists, Vox Cameli, and Miss Connduct gave an amazing performance! Check out the featured songs below!

Top of the World by carpenters

Performed by Shwiffs

Jackie Onassis by Sammy rae & the friends

Performed by Williams Street Mix

All my ghosts by lizzy mcalpine

Performed by The ConnChords

a night to remember by beabadoobee and laufey

Performed by The ConnArtists

Flowers by miley cyrus

Performed by Vox Cameli

The kind of love we Make by Luke Combs

Performed by Miss Connduct

Sophia Nadeau

Conn Coll '24

Sophia is a senior at Connecticut College; double majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology, as well as minoring in Studio Art. She enjoys spending time with friends, painting, and singing in her free time!