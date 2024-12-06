The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to travel home for Thanksgiving break! I’m planning to spend a lot of time with my family and friends. On Thanksgiving itself, we’ll be feasting with my extended family in Long Island, NY. This weekend is also my Dad’s birthday! We’re going to celebrate by cutting down our Christmas tree, going out to dinner, and seeing Wicked in theaters (the only screening that had tickets available is at 10 PM, so hopefully I’ll be able to stay awake for the whole movie). I’m looking forward to seeing my loved ones and having some time to relax and catch up on work. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday and break!

Allie Ziegler ‘27

I was lucky to have been able to go home to New Hampshire for Thanksgiving break! I spent time with family, spent a lot of time with my cat on my lap, and spent a little too much money on Black Friday. I also drew a lot, as I love drawing for fun! Thanksgiving was, to be totally honest, bittersweet this year, as I lost a family member a month or so before, but it was still good to see everyone and be able to celebrate his life. I can’t say I got as much work done as I had planned… but how could I go get my laptop with a cat on my lap? Can’t just move him… that’s a crime.

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I’m so happy that I was able to go home for Thanksgiving break, as I missed my family, boyfriend, and hometown friends. My friends and I had Friendsgiving at a restaurant that’s literally the GOAT, as that’s what it’s called, and devoured two dollar wing baskets. I hadn’t seen them since we departed to go to separate colleges, and it was so fun catching up! My boyfriend and I went Black Friday shopping and made lego figurines of each other. Of course, mini me ended up having fairy wings and mini him ended up having a croissant. My family and I started Christmas festivities, too! We got the perfect tree and decorated it with ornaments (we’ve had many of them for years, so it’s very nostalgic going through all of them). It’s hard transitioning from break to finals time, but our month-long holiday break is right around the corner! Hang in there!