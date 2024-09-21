This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My summer was fairly eventful, and while it had its ups and downs, I would do it all over again if I could! I was lucky enough to intern at a wonderful organization focused on helping individuals and families who have been affected by domestic violence, and am very proud of the work we did. Other highlights included seeing Noah Kahan at Fenway Park with my girlfriend, going to Nova Scotia for a week, and getting WAY too obsessed with the game Stardew Valley. While chronic illness and health issues posed challenges, I worked through them, and I am taking pride in that. I would say my songs of the summer are Red Wine Supernova by Chappell Roan (I am but a lesbian in the year of our lord 2024, it was inevitable), and Northern Attitude by Noah Kahan!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

This summer, I had the amazing opportunity to intern with the social media director for an organization that helps support refugees. I also had fun working at a doggy daycare! I went to Martha’s Vineyard in August and was very happy to swim in the ocean, see my family from Utah I hadn’t seen in a while, and relax. My songs of the summer is probably HOT TO GO! by Chappell Roan!

-Madeline Motes, ‘27

I had a really wonderful and relaxing summer! In June, my parents, family friends, and I spent a little over a week in Italy, where we traveled to Milan, Lake Como, and the Tuscany region. It was the most amazing trip. It was my first time seeing Milan and Lake Como, and they were so beautiful. The view at Lake Como was unreal – I felt like I was looking at a green screen. Traveling to Italy also gave me the opportunity to check out some study abroad programs I may be interested in for my Junior year. This summer, I also got the chance to work on my Shakespeare skills. I was in a production of The Merry Wives of Windsor in Stratford, CT with the Hudson Shakespeare Company. It was an amazing experience; I learned about comedic acting and bonded with a phenomenal cast. Finally, I finished off the summer with my family’s yearly trip to Cape May, NJ (my favorite place). I would have to say my songs of the summer were “I Love You, I’m Sorry” by Gracie Abrams and “Red Wine Supernova” by Chappell Roan.

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

I had an amazing summer! It was the summer after my senior year of high school, so I felt on top of the world. I spent a lot of my time working as a camp counselor! I had worked with older kids in prior years, but this time I worked with little five year olds who were super sweet! I ate ice cream, shopped for my dorm room, conquered my fear of thrilling roller coasters, saw a Taylor Swift dupe at Canobie Lake Park, swam when the ocean water wasn’t too cold, rode on my friend’s boat, and saw Idina Menzel in NYC! I tried very hard to appreciate every moment with my friends, boyfriend, and family because even though I would see them again, my life was changing really soon. I had a blast and summer 2024 will always hold a special place in my heart. My songs of the summer were, “Close To You” by Gracie Abrams and “Waterloo” by ABBA!