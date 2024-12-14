This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

My Spotify wrapped was not at all surprising… although I did wonder if I should send it straight to my therapist, to be honest. My top artist was Ethel Cain, which was no shock given the fact that I am ridiculously obsessed with her entire discography, and especially her Preacher’s Daughter album. While being in her top 0.05% of listeners and managing to listen to her music for over a week in 2024 was potentially concerning, who could blame me? After that, my order was Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, Hozier, and Chappell Roan, none of which came as any shock. I listened for 52,000 minutes, which was actually on the low end for me, though still a ridiculous amount, I am aware. I did think the theme and content of the wrapped was rather boring compared to past years, and I blame the excessive use of AI for that, in part. While algorithms obviously come up with the actual stats for most people, I appreciated when the analysis and creativity of the content was generated by a human and not a chatbot. Still, though, I am in no way surprised by my wrapped, and I am excited for it to be undoubtedly full of way too much Ethel Cain again next year, especially with her new album coming out in January!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

My Spotify Wrapped was pretty expected, considering I listen to the same artists every year. My top artist was Taylor Swift, per usual. Some of my other top artists included Maisie Peters (if you haven’t listened to her music before, go do that right now!), Lizzy McAlpine, and Sabrina Carpenter. I also had a new addition to the list this year: Gracie Abrams. Over the summer, I became obsessed with her new album The Secret of Us, and the obsession has yet to end. My top song was “Red Wine Supernova,” which is awesome. I discovered Chappell Roan sometime last winter, and this quickly became my favorite song of hers. There were a few other Chappell songs in my top five, which I found interesting because she wasn’t one of my top artists. While I always look forward to receiving my Spotify Wrapped, this year’s wasn’t my favorite. I was missing my top genres, and I liked last year’s addition of the location your listening is most similar to. I’m hoping they bring these back next year!

Allie Ziegler ‘27

I’m the sort of person who constantly tracks my Spotify statistics through apps like Airbuds and stats.fm, so I wasn’t surprised at all by my Wrapped. Hozier was my top artist, of course — he’s my all-time favorite and he’s had a huge year, dropping even more amazing music to follow up his legendary “Unreal Unearth” album. I drove five hours to see him in concert this summer and have no regrets. Taylor Swift was second, which was a demotion from last year’s landslide first place — I didn’t love “The Tortured Poets Department”, and it left a bad taste in my mouth for a little while. I still adore the rest of her discography, though. Chappell Roan was third, which I think anyone could have seen coming from a mile away, but it’s really quite impressive considering she doesn’t have very much music out at this point. We all had some variation of the “Pink Pilates Princess” April thanks to her, and I wouldn’t trade that era for anything. Del Water Gap came in fourth, despite my barely having heard of him until the summer. I listened to his music in the months leading up to seeing him at All Things Go NYC and vibed with a few of his songs, but it was only after seeing him live that I became deeply obsessed. His song “Doll House” was one of my most-played of the year and has honestly changed my whole outlook on love and friendship and relating to music. Rounding out my top five is Noah Kahan. I like to consider myself a collaborator on some of his recent work, because I attended one of the Fenway Park shows that was recorded for his live album. My screaming and cheering are somewhere in the background. He forgot to credit me for those backing vocals, but that’s okay. We’ll get around to it.

Kate Bridges ’27

Among the quickly-approaching chaos of final exams and grad school application deadlines, Spotify Wrapped is always a fun tradition to look forward to during the month of December! I love comparing statistics and top artists with my friends (even though some of them are Apple Music users, smh). Better yet, I wasn’t violently humbled or called out by my results from this year. My top 5 artists from 2024 were Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, boygenius, Gracie Abrams, and Kacey Musgraves. Although I’m sure neither Hozier or Noah Kahan were far behind in this ranking, I’m definitely not mad about having an all-female lineup. I was, however, a little surprised that Taylor managed to claw her way to the #1 spot again this year, considering that 4/5 of my top songs were by Phoebe Bridgers. Regarding the format of this year’s Spotify Wrapped itself, I agree that it was a little disappointing. Like many other people, I missed certain features (including the “top genres” tracking), and I personally wasn’t too impressed by the abundance of AI-generated designs.