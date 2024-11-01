This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I’ve had a few songs on repeat throughout this month. One is “Talk Too Much” by Reneé Rapp, which feels unbelievably relatable because I am a certified yapper who overthinks everything. Another is “Home By Now” by MUNA, which has some lyrics that feel eerily accurate to my life right now, such as “What is love supposed to feel like anyway? / Why is it so hot in L.A. in late October?” (Pretend, for our purposes, that they said New London, Connecticut instead of L.A. I was really vibing to this song last week when temperatures inexplicably reached the high seventies.) The remix of “Everything is romantic” featuring Caroline Polachek has won me over to finally appreciating the wonders of Charli xcx’s iconic brat album. I feel like this song really encapsulates how overwhelming life feels right now, even as I try to romanticize it. All that said, by far my most-streamed song of the month is “Doll House” by Del Water Gap, and it’s not even remotely close. I listened to this one 30 times in one week at some point. It’s a friendship love song that has inspired me to really embrace the platonic relationships in my life instead of over-focusing on the idealized romances that so many songs describe. The chorus of “If you just needed a break / From the pain and the color of your walls / As if you needed a reason to call me, a reason to call me at all” just makes me feel so grateful for the close friends I have whom I can call at any time without reason.

Kate Bridges, ’27

My music taste this month has had a lot of variety. I’ve been spending a lot of time listening to Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet. My favorite songs from the album are probably “Juno” and “Taste” because they’re so catchy. On a much more depressing note, I’ve been listening to the deluxe version of Lizzy Mcalpine’s newest album: Older (and Wiser). “Pushing it Down and Praying” has specifically been on repeat – I’m actually listening to it as I write this! During this time of year, I also like to listen to songs that remind me of the fall, so Stick Season and Evermore have been at the top of my list (even though I really listen to them year round).

Allie Ziegler ‘27

Although very belated, the timing of having discovered Gracie Abram’s music earlier this fall couldn’t have been better. Ever since the deluxe version of her album The Secret of Us released on October 18th, pretty much every song has been on repeat for the past couple of weeks. While “That’s So True” is undoubtedly the catchiest deluxe track, my personal favorite is “Packing it Up”. (What can I say, I’m a sucker for a good love song.) Other miscellaneous and not as recent songs that have been on loop lately include “Jackie and Wilson” by Hozier and “Treacherous” by Taylor Swift.