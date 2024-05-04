Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

Every spring, Connecticut College puts on Floralia, a small-scale music festival that features 12 hours of music and takes place… right outside our campus library. It’s a chance to dress up, hang out with friends, and listen to some good music before the hecticness of finals season. To prepare, we’re taking a second to share our outfit plans, and some of our predictions for the day:

For my outfit, I’m planning on wearing a long white skirt and perhaps switching to jeans if it gets too cold at night. I am also hoping to wear a crochet butterfly top that I’m in the process of making! Everyone please send good vibes that I’m able to get it done in time for Flo. A lot of my friends are planning on wearing two-piece sets, so I’m guessing that will be a trend this year. 

  • Allie Ziegler ‘27

For my first Flo, I’m wearing flare jeans and a blue and white shirt that ties in the front! I got it at the American Eagle “last chance” store at Foxwoods, which I highly recommend going to. I am definitely predicting lots of homemade crochet tops this year. I’ve also heard a lot of people planning to wear linen pants and fun hair clips. I’m so excited to see everyone’s outfits!

-Olivia Stacey ‘27

For my first Flo as a first-year, I’m going to be wearing rainbow crochet shorts with an angel numbers crop top with ‘444’ and white angel wings, and a black cowgirl hat and boots. I did all my Floralia shopping over spring break, and I’m going for a boho cowgirl look, similar to Coachella!! I am super excited and can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!

  • Madeline Motes ‘27

To be completely honest, it’s the day of Floralia… and I’m still not sure what I’m planning to wear. It’s a little chilly out, so real pants might be the move. I’m excited to see everyone’s ‘fits today, and to celebrate the finale of my senior year with some dancing!

  • Lara Beckius ‘24
