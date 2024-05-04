The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every spring, Connecticut College puts on Floralia, a small-scale music festival that features 12 hours of music and takes place… right outside our campus library. It’s a chance to dress up, hang out with friends, and listen to some good music before the hecticness of finals season. To prepare, we’re taking a second to share our outfit plans, and some of our predictions for the day:

For my outfit, I’m planning on wearing a long white skirt and perhaps switching to jeans if it gets too cold at night. I am also hoping to wear a crochet butterfly top that I’m in the process of making! Everyone please send good vibes that I’m able to get it done in time for Flo. A lot of my friends are planning on wearing two-piece sets, so I’m guessing that will be a trend this year.

Allie Ziegler ‘27

For my first Flo, I’m wearing flare jeans and a blue and white shirt that ties in the front! I got it at the American Eagle “last chance” store at Foxwoods, which I highly recommend going to. I am definitely predicting lots of homemade crochet tops this year. I’ve also heard a lot of people planning to wear linen pants and fun hair clips. I’m so excited to see everyone’s outfits!

-Olivia Stacey ‘27

For my first Flo as a first-year, I’m going to be wearing rainbow crochet shorts with an angel numbers crop top with ‘444’ and white angel wings, and a black cowgirl hat and boots. I did all my Floralia shopping over spring break, and I’m going for a boho cowgirl look, similar to Coachella!! I am super excited and can’t wait to see what tomorrow brings!

Madeline Motes ‘27

To be completely honest, it’s the day of Floralia… and I’m still not sure what I’m planning to wear. It’s a little chilly out, so real pants might be the move. I’m excited to see everyone’s ‘fits today, and to celebrate the finale of my senior year with some dancing!