I was on campus over the summer for a local internship, and I came to love Washington Street Coffee in New London! It has a great vibe, the coffee and tea is really good, and they have food too! I frequented it for lunch, as it was within walking distance from where I was interning, and my go-to was their caesar salad and an iced chai with oat milk! They also had a bin where people could leave or take items (usually books or other media) which I love. I would definitely recommend checking it out!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I have lots of favorites! Not to copy Caroline, but my friends and I love to study at Washington Street Coffee! Our other go-to study spot is Muddy Waters. These cafes are only a short drive from campus, and they’re both a chill place to get some work done and enjoy some delicious food/drinks. I don’t drink coffee, but I love both cafe’s pastries and egg & cheese sandwiches. Another one of my favorite local spots is Olde Mistick Village; it’s about a 15 minute drive and makes for a super fun day trip! If you’re looking for sit-down restaurants, I’d suggest Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Co. or the Jealous Monk. You also HAVE TO try the donuts at Deviant, the macarons at Alice in the Village, and the wizard-themed drinks at Cloak and Wand.

Allie Ziegler, ‘27

Washington Street Coffee is also one of my favorites, and my go to is the spicy sausage breakfast burrito with a large hot latte. I also love Jasmine Thai (their gyoza and pho are the best!) and Tony D’s, where I went for my friend’s birthday a couple weeks ago. I got the ravioli and a chocolate mousse with Oreo crumble, which was wayyyy too big but delicious!