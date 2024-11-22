Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I was on campus over the summer for a local internship, and I came to love Washington Street Coffee in New London! It has a great vibe, the coffee and tea is really good, and they have food too! I frequented it for lunch, as it was within walking distance from where I was interning, and my go-to was their caesar salad and an iced chai with oat milk! They also had a bin where people could leave or take items (usually books or other media) which I love. I would definitely recommend checking it out!

  • Caroline Snyder, ‘26

I have lots of favorites! Not to copy Caroline, but my friends and I love to study at Washington Street Coffee! Our other go-to study spot is Muddy Waters. These cafes are only a short drive from campus, and they’re both a chill place to get some work done and enjoy some delicious food/drinks. I don’t drink coffee, but I love both cafe’s pastries and egg & cheese sandwiches. Another one of my favorite local spots is Olde Mistick Village; it’s about a 15 minute drive and makes for a super fun day trip! If you’re looking for sit-down restaurants, I’d suggest Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza Co. or the Jealous Monk. You also HAVE TO try the donuts at Deviant, the macarons at Alice in the Village, and the wizard-themed drinks at Cloak and Wand. 

  • Allie Ziegler, ‘27

Washington Street Coffee is also one of my favorites, and my go to is the spicy sausage breakfast burrito with a large hot latte. I also love Jasmine Thai (their gyoza and pho are the best!) and Tony D’s, where I went for my friend’s birthday a couple weeks ago. I got the ravioli and a chocolate mousse with Oreo crumble, which was wayyyy too big but delicious!

  • Madeline Motes, ‘27
Allie (she/her) is a sophomore at Connecticut College studying Theater and Educational Studies. She is currently the Vice President of Conn Coll's Her Campus Chapter, as well as the marketing director for Wig & Candle, Conn's student-run theater club. She also participates in Student Activities Council and works at the Office of Admission as an Admission Ambassador. In her free time, she loves reading, crocheting, listening to music, and hanging out with friends!
Caroline Snyder is a rising junior at Connecticut College who is double majoring in English and Environmental Studies! She is the president of Conn's Her Campus chapter, co-captain of the college's Equestrian Team, aids in education work in the Office of Sexual Violence Prevention, and works in the college's archives, among other things. She loves writing, reading, her cat, dinosaurs, working out, and sustainability.
Hi! My name is Madeline and I'm a first-year student at Conn! I'm from DC and I went to Jackson-Reed High School. I love swimming, creative writing and traveling. I also spent three years of high school living overseas in Amman, Jordan where I got to travel to lots of exciting countries, such as an international swim meet in Greece and a community service trip to Cape Town, South Africa. I also enjoy cooking and baking. I am very excited to be a part of HerCampus!