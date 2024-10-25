The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween and Halloweekend are quickly approaching, and I’m sure I’m not the only one who has put off thinking about costumes until now. If you’re looking for costume ideas, you’ve come to the right place. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with wearing a “basic” costume, but I know some people are looking for less commonly worn costumes, so here’s a short list I thought of.

Individual Costumes

I have been dying to do this costume, but haven’t found a time yet. It’s Bibble from The Barbie Movies. I think it would be so funny and cute. Just wear blue and purple and put some wings on!

This is very similar to Bibble, but I NEED to see someone dressed as Preminger from Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper. It would be incredibly iconic. Bonus points if you wear a powdered wig.

This one is individualized, but dress as your school mascot! You can make this as simple or complex as you want, wearing a full get up or just some animal ears.

2-Person Costumes

Do y’all remember BrainPOP that has those videos to help you learn different subjects in school? With the man and the robot that lived on a spaceship? I would LOVE to see a pair dressed Tim and Moby. It’s SO iconic and I think pretty recognizable.

In the similar realm of Tim and Moby, I think a cute costume could be The Amoeba Sisters, the cartoons that help teach about biology. I think it would be cute and low effort because you just have to stay in the color schemes of pink and purple.

This could be a cute couple’s costume: Puss in Boots and Kitty from Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. You could also turn it into a group costume if someone dresses as the dog Perrito.

I’m not sure how many people have seen the show Johnny Test, but Johnny and his dog would be a fun pair costume. This could also be turned into a group costume if two other people dress as the twin sisters.

Group Costumes

I want to see a friend group dressed as Ever After High characters. A lot of people like to dress as princesses, and I think this is cute because it’s the same idea but a little less common!

This one is my favorite, and I’m so sad I didn’t think of it until now – The Hex Girls from Scooby Doo. I think this would look so cool as a costume. If you have similar hair styles and follow the color scheme, it would definitely be recognizable!

I would be overjoyed to see a group dressed up as the family from Bluey. This one wouldn’t take too much effort either; just wear either blue or tan and grab some animal ears from the store!

Also in the realm of kids shows (which I unironically love), is Bubble Guppies. This is fun because you can dress as mermaids but have a more specific theme behind it! Someone could also dress as a fish to be the teacher.

This is another fun trio costume – the lead trio from H2O: Just Add Water! Another one where you can dress as mermaids but be more specific. You can also dress as their human form and wear 2000s clothes.

This is also one of my favorites – the Victorious characters in the episode “Sleepover at Sikowitz.” If you aren’t familiar with this AMAZING episode, the Victorious friend group has to dress up as a fun new persona and stay in character all night. I think it would be phenomenal if a group dressed as their personas and would definitely be recognizable for some people.

I hope this has inspired anyone who was out of ideas of what to wear to Halloween festivities. Everyone have a very fun and safe Halloweekend!