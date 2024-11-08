The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Conn Coll chapter.

I had an eventful, but overall fun, Halloweekend! It was hard to figure out which weekend was Halloween weekend this year, as it kind of fell in the middle of two, so I did a little bit of both. The first weekend, I went to the Halloween fair that the Student Activities Council hosted, and my friends and I did a group costume where we each went as a Strawberry Shortcake character. I was Peppermint Fizz, which was so much fun! The second weekend… well, started off in the emergency room, because chronic illness likes to make its own schedule that is not always particularly convenient, but ended better! I went to the 9pm Rocky Horror showing on Friday night dressed as a sexy horse (long story), and pulled the horse mask out again on Saturday for a few different events. Definitely a whirlwind, but I enjoyed most of it!

Caroline Snyder, ‘26

Wig and Candle, Conn’s student-run theater club, hosts a production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Live every Halloweekend. They play the movie and have a shadow cast perform along with it. I am part of the Wig and Candle executive board, which means I go to tech rehearsals and performances of shows to help with set up and clean up. As a result, I spent most of my weekend working on Rocky Horror. It was a lot of fun to help set up the performance space and usher audience members into the theater. It’s a very popular event, so people start lining up an hour before the show starts to make sure they get in. Due to its popularity, Wig decided to do two performances this year, instead of the usual one. We added a midnight showing on Halloween, which, while fun, ended FAR past my bedtime. Despite the added performance, we still had a full house both nights, which was very exciting! The cast did a phenomenal job, and everyone killed it with the audience participation.

Allie Ziegler ‘27

My Halloweekend was very fun overall, starting with SAC’s Halloween fair on the first weekend! I went with my friend and had a great time at the photo booth, playing mini golf and doing the psychic readings. On the second weekend, I went to the midnight showing of Rocky Horror for my first time. I was a Rocky Horror “virgin,” and to show this I had a big V drawn on my forehead. It was certainly an exciting experience, and the movie and acting was so good! The next day, my Halloween costume arrived, a simple but cute giraffe onesie. It was also my friend’s birthday, and so I went to her birthday dinner that night at Tony D’s, which was a nice break from the Halloweekend festivities and a chill night. Then the next night I went to the Unity House open mic, which I wore my onesie to and had a great time. And that concluded my Halloweekend(s). I have to say, they were pretty fun and successful, at least to Conn standards.

-Madeline Motes, ‘27