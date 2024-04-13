The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Floralia 2024 is coming up, and although we’re super excited about this year’s lineup, who would we be if we didn’t daydream about the bands we’d like to see grace our campus… that don’t actually exist? Here are some fictional bands we’d like to see perform at Floralia:

I would like to see Lemonade Mouth play at Floralia. As a band, they have amazing scream-singing songs like “She’s So Gone,” and “Determinate” has a simple dance I want to see everyone do. I also need Bridget Mendler to get back into the music scene and this would be the perfect opportunity for her because we are only a few hours away from MIT. It would be a short drive or train ride to get here.

Miranda Dowie ‘24

I think we should go a little old school and get “The School of Rock” in here! As a headliner? Nah (although they would certainly be better than B.o.B)… and maybe the gig wouldn’t pay Dewey’s rent, but it would be pretty funny and entertaining! Maybe once those kids get to college, they could find a place at Conn. MOBROC who?

Caroline Snyder ‘26

I was having a hard time coming up with a fictional band, so I posed the question to my friends. My friend Hannah had the most brilliant suggestion: Love Händel from Phineas and Ferb. Since they’re a rock band, their music would be perfect for Floralia, as it would get everyone up and dancing. They could even bring Phineas and Ferb out to perform the iconic song, “Fabulous.” I think this band choice would be the solution to make everyone on campus happy and appease the yik yak discourse. Who doesn’t love Phineas and Ferb?

Allie Ziegler ‘27

It’s been over a year now since the Daisy Jones & The Six TV show dropped on Amazon Prime, along with a companion album, but the soundtrack has continued to worm its way into my monthly Spotify listening. At this point in my life (second semester senior year, 36 days before graduation), I would do anything to see Taylor Jenkin Reid’s fictional band perform live, with its Fleetwood Mac vibes and its members’ insane on-stage chemistry. Whether they’re Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne or Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, I would shed tears hearing them sing “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb).” Maybe Suki Waterhouse would bring Rob along, as well, @CatherineGwinnett.

Lara Beckius ‘24

There is really only one right answer to the question of who should play at the next Floralia: Löded Diper. If you’re not familiar with the band… . Founded by Rodrick Heffley in The Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, this band is classic punk rock. If you like the Sex Pistols, The Clash, the Ramones, Talking Heads, or Siouxsie and The Banshees, then I am confident that you will want a taste of this Löded Diper. They are perfect for a day spent raging and drinking (21+ of course) right outside the school’s library that closes for this event one week before finals . If our campus splurges for Löded Diper, then I will most definitely sneak back on campus as an alumna for the chance to see them perform.