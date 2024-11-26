 Volunteering in NYC: Breaking Out of the Campus Bubble

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

About a week ago, I called my mother in a panic. Adjusting to life at college has been overwhelming, to say the least—I have found myself overly focused on school work, grades, and “impressive” extracurriculars that will boost my resume. I explained all of these pressures to my mother, and, when I finally stopped to catch my breath, she chimed in with some very wise advice. She suggested that I look for an extracurricular activity outside of Columbia and Barnard, something that interests me or that I was passionate about. One of her ingenious ideas was doing some sort of service project or volunteer work. My mother told me that serving others has always helped her find perspective in her own life.

After we hung up, I sat down to make a list of potential service opportunities I would like to participate in. I narrowed it down to one option: Gigi’s Playhouse. Gigi’s Playhouse is a nonprofit organization that provides free educational, therapeutic-based, and career development programs for individuals with Down Syndrome as well as for their families and the wider community. They have a location near campus on the other side of Morningside Park. I wanted to volunteer at Gigi’s Playhouse because my little sister has Down Syndrome, and I have seen the impact of having access to resources and a supportive family rallying around her. I want all children and adults to have the same opportunities and support that my sister does. So, I started working as a reading tutor, and now I go to the community center once a week for a one-on-one lesson with a child in the program.

Now, Gigi’s Playhouse may not be the perfect fit for everyone looking for an off-campus extracurricular, but there are many service opportunities in the city. For instance, a nonprofit organization that has several locations near campus is called NYC Parks: GreenThumb. This charity focuses on urban gardening, growing produce for the community, and environmental justice. You can volunteer at community gardens and help care for greenspaces across the city. The two closest locations to Columbia and Barnard are 425 West 123rd Street and 1195 Amsterdam Ave. Another charity that you might be interested in is called Materials for the Arts. They collect art supplies and distribute the materials to public schools, community centers, and other non-profits that offer art programming. Materials for the Arts strives to give unwanted items the opportunity to become something new through “creative reuse”. You can volunteer at their warehouse by sorting donated materials and preparing them for redistribution. A third service option is called Every Last One Rescue. This non-profit was founded on the belief that every animal deserves a second chance at a happy life. They work to rescue dogs from the unnecessary risk of euthanasia at overcrowded shelters and provide them with the love and care they need by matching dogs with foster homes while they wait for their adoption day. You can help at Every Last One Rescue by volunteering at adoption and/or fundraising events. They also need more dog transport drivers to pick up new dogs, take dogs to and from events, and deliver dogs to foster homes. These charities are just a handful of the many volunteer opportunities this city has to offer. There are service options that appeal to every passion;helping to improve the world is a great way to step outside the Barnard/Columbia community. Volunteering at Gigi’s Playhouse has become the highlight of my week because I connect with the students I tutor and am able to feel a sense of purpose outside of achieving good grades and participating in clubs. Through acts of service, we not only help others but also grow personally, learning new skills and gaining a deeper understanding of the diverse communities that surround us.