 The Hottest Black Friday Deals For 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to score major discounts on the latest fashion trends. This guide covers where to find the best deals on must-have pieces, from trendy outerwear to everyday essentials. Get ready to shop smart and upgrade your wardrobe for less!

Aritzia

30-50% off. Stock up on some cute basics for any outfit.

Sephora

Up to 50% off. The Rhode pocket blush sitting in your cart is waiting for you.

White Fox

25-30% off. Best hoodies that always “hoodie.”

Aerie

30-40% off. Treat yourself to some high-quality tops, hoodies, leggings, or sweatpants.

Alo Yoga

30% off. Now that the Barnard gym is open, get that cute workout set and get in there!

Edikted

50-80% off. I know the lines are about to be crazy for this one, but honestly go crazy. So many cute sets and printed tops to choose from.

UGG

30-60% off. It’s time to finally cave in and get the cozy slippers you’ve been wanting.

Amazon

Up to 70% off. From dorm decor to technology, there are so many everyday essentials on sale. You can also look for Christmas gifts for others or treat yourself to something special. And don’t forget—Cyber Monday will bring even more exclusive online deals, so keep an eye out for incredible savings on your favorite items!

There are so many more deals to come as we near Black Friday. Be sure to keep an eye on these websites or go early in-store. Happy shopping!