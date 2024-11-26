 The Hottest Black Friday Deals For 2024

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to score major discounts on the latest fashion trends. This guide covers where to find the best deals on must-have pieces, from trendy outerwear to everyday essentials. Get ready to shop smart and upgrade your wardrobe for less!
30-50% off. Stock up on some cute basics for any outfit.
Up to 50% off. The Rhode pocket blush sitting in your cart is waiting for you.
25-30% off. Best hoodies that always “hoodie.”
30-40% off. Treat yourself to some high-quality tops, hoodies, leggings, or sweatpants.
30% off. Now that the Barnard gym is open, get that cute workout set and get in there!
50-80% off. I know the lines are about to be crazy for this one, but honestly go crazy. So many cute sets and printed tops to choose from.
30-60% off. It’s time to finally cave in and get the cozy slippers you’ve been wanting.
Up to 70% off. From dorm decor to technology, there are so many everyday essentials on sale. You can also look for Christmas gifts for others or treat yourself to something special. And don’t forget—Cyber Monday will bring even more exclusive online deals, so keep an eye out for incredible savings on your favorite items!
There are so many more deals to come as we near Black Friday. Be sure to keep an eye on these websites or go early in-store. Happy shopping!