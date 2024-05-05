Spring Move-Out in NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Spring cleaning in NYC, or any urban area, can be a refreshing way to welcome the new season. With dorm move-out approaching fast, here are some cleaning and organization tips tailored for someone living in NYC!

Declutter Your Wardrobe

Start by going through your clothes, shoes, and accessories. NYC living often means limited closet space, so be ruthless in deciding what to keep, donate, or toss. Consider items you haven’t worn in the past year, those that don’t fit well, or are out of style. There are plenty of places to donate clothes. For instance, at the end of the semester, there will be the Give & Go Green events where you can donate clothes (and other items!)

Seasonal Rotation

NYC experiences distinct seasons, so it’s beneficial to rotate your wardrobe accordingly. Store winter coats, heavy sweaters, and boots in space-saving containers or vacuum-sealed bags to make room for spring and summer attire. No, you will probably not need that coat this summer: store it to make space!

Utilize Vertical Space

Maximize your storage potential by utilizing vertical space. Invest in hanging organizers, over-the-door hooks, or wall-mounted shelves to store handbags, scarves, and jewelry.

Deep Clean Your Apartment

Give your living space a thorough cleaning. Dust shelves, wipe down surfaces, and vacuum or mop floors. Pay attention to often-neglected areas like baseboards, window sills, and behind your furniture. Maybe you will find some lost items or a large dust bunny!

Refresh Your Linens

Clean your bedding, curtains, and towels to freshen them up for the new season. Consider switching to lighter fabrics and brighter colors to reflect the springtime atmosphere.

Tackle the Kitchen

Empty out your fridge and pantry, check expiration dates, and dispose of any expired items. Wipe down shelves, organize your pantry, and scrub appliances for a fresh start.

Clean Out Beauty Products

Go through your makeup, skincare, and hair care products. Discard anything expired or unused. Consider organizing your beauty products with drawer organizers or storage bins to keep everything neat and accessible.

Donate Unwanted Items

Instead of throwing away items you no longer need, consider donating them to local charities or shelters. Many organizations in NYC welcome gently used clothing, household items, and toiletries. Right on campus, we have the Give & Go Green event hosted by Barnard Sustainability. You can donate a myriad of items on various locations and residence halls around campus.

I just discovered Nasty New Yorkers, who give clothes for free every weekend blocking the street and handing them out to those who need them. What doesn’t get taken is donated to an organization that gives clothes and household items to people in NYC who just immigrated from South America.

Set a Schedule

Break down your spring cleaning tasks into manageable chunks and schedule them over a few days or weekends. This can prevent you from getting overwhelmed and ensure you give each area of your apartment the attention it needs.

For instance, give yourself a day for your closet, a day for your bathroom, and a day for your kitchen.

Reward Yourself

After completing your spring cleaning, treat yourself to something special—a relaxing day with your friends, a delicious meal at your favorite restaurant, or a stroll through Central Park and Riverside to enjoy the beauty of spring in the city. The flowers are blooming! Check out the botanical gardens in the Bronx or Brooklyn (free with a NYC library card – which is also free to obtain).

Remember, spring cleaning is not just about tidying up your physical space but also about refreshing your mindset and welcoming a new season of growth and renewal. Enjoy the process and the feeling of accomplishment that comes with a clean and organized home!