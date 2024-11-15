NYC’s Secret Foodie Spots

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

I know you guys are TIREDDD of the Upper West Side. It’s time to finally let go of Fumo, Wu and Nussbaum, Ban Ban, and literally everything else nearby. And no, I don’t mean cashing out in Soho. I’m talking about getting down and dirty—getting up and taking the train around the deepest corners of every borough. Check out some of these vibey and lowkey places in neighborhoods you may not think to explore. Trust me, it’s time to be a real New Yorker now that you’re already here.

Aminas Cafe

Located on 890 Morris Ave in Uptown Bronx, this cute and cozy Mexican restaurant has the best vibes! The owners are all super sweet and make you feel like family as soon as you walk in. The options are also endless, with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. Their tinga platter is to die for (I’m serious). Everything is also homemade so it tastes super fresh and comforting. There’s also a cute little cat who occasionally drops by in the outdoor seating area. It also won’t break the bank, so you can be a big back with no worries.

Fatima’s Halal Kitchen

Ohhhh now we’re heading real deep into Queens. On 83-25 Parsons Blvd, Jamaica, lies my entire childhood. This little Chinese spot has the best food you could get for an amazing price. All the dishes are served hot and fresh in minutes after you order. It’s Muslim-friendly, so everything is Halal. The fried chicken wings are a must along with the spicy szechuan beef over some bomb vegetable fried rice. This is literally all I would eat as a kid, and I promise it can never disappoint!

Island Shack

Our next stop is taking us to the ends of Brooklyn on 87 S Elliott Pl in Fort Greene where authentic Caribbean cuisine awaits. This is yet another restaurant with immaculate vibes that cannot be found anywhere else. It has some good eats and drinks with a relaxing atmosphere and friendly staff. They have tons of sides including fried plantains and a creamy macaroni pie that you’re going to dream about. The jerk chicken is also something to rave about. Come on, I know that back is expanding as I speak.

Birria Les

Okay don’t come for me, but I’m coming back to Manhattan. But hey, this spot is a MUST-TRY! With locations on 127 Rivington St and 34 St Marks Pl, this place has built a reputation for serving up some of the best birria tacos! This place is also halal and has been approved by Bella Hadid, so girl, don’t @ me, I’m telling you to TRY IT! Each taco is packed with tender, flavorful meat and the perfect amount of spice, served with a rich, savory consommé that takes it to the next level.

Chocolate House

This one is a little something for my girlies who love a good sweet treat. With locations in NJ, the Bronx, and Queens, this spot is absolutely bomb. From millions of innovative crepes to choose from, like a literal fruity pebbles crepe, to decadent waffles and shakes, this place has everything to satisfy your dessert cravings. Each item is loaded with tons of customizable toppings so you can create your perfect sweet treat.

I know these places all seem so far, and it may seem intimidating to explore a new place. But trust me, this is your new home for the next couple of years so you should get out and try as many spots as you can. As a local, I’m going to MAKE you get up and go, so don’t let me find you sitting around with your nose in your phone, scrolling through places you could be seeing in person!