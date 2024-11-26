Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
It’s Black Friday Every Day With These Student Discounts

Everyone knows college students are broke. But with college comes the opportunity to take advantage of discounts and freebies. And here’s the best part: I did all the research so you don’t have to! Here are some great money savers for college students. 

UNiDAYS 

UNiDAYS is a website that offers student discounts for top-notch clothing brands, study websites, streaming platforms, technology, and so much more. Just go to their website and make an account, which you can browse to find what you like and to see the discounts they offer. It’s that simple! 

Student Beans 

Student Beans offers a variety of discounts from your favorite brands. All you have to do is go to this website, make an account, and activate the discounts when you want to use them. They even have an app for easy access. 

Kayak  

Stressing about holiday travels, visiting friends, or exploring your new area? Kayak offers student discounts on flights! Just go to this website and you will find discounts anywhere from 5-40% off normal flight prices. Just make sure your flight information says one student, then input your destination. You will have to verify you are a student to use this discount. 

Here are some more rapid-fire discounts and freebies you can get just by being enrolled in college or university. To get these discounts, show your student ID in person or sign up on their website as a student. 

Starting with fashion companies: 

  • Nike: 10% off 
  • Levi’s: 15% off 
  • MadeWell:15% off 
  • Kate Spade: 10% off 
  • UGG: 10% off and free shipping 
  • ADIDAS: 15% off and free shipping 
  • JCrew: 15% off 
  • Under Armour: 20% off 
  • Anthropologie: 20% off 
  • H&M: 10% off online 
  • Kendra Scott: 20% off 
  • Gymshark: 10% off 

Food establishments:

  • Dunkin: 10% off 
  • Chipotle: Free drink with purchase
  • Taco Bell: 15% off 
  • Dominio’s, Pizza Hut, and Little Caeser’s: 20% off 

Technology and streaming services:

  • Canvas Pro: free 
  • Apple Music: $6/month 
  • Amazon Prime: $6/month and includes Kindle unlimited for two months 
  • YouTube Premium is $8/month 
  • Spotify Premium and Hulu: $6/month or Hulu: $2/month 
  • Adobe: 60% off 
  • Amazon music: $6/month 
  • Paramount plus: 25% off 

Spending money is inevitable, so I hope this helps you save! Happy shopping!

