It’s Black Friday Every Day With These Student Discounts

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Everyone knows college students are broke. But with college comes the opportunity to take advantage of discounts and freebies. And here’s the best part: I did all the research so you don’t have to! Here are some great money savers for college students.

UNiDAYS

UNiDAYS is a website that offers student discounts for top-notch clothing brands, study websites, streaming platforms, technology, and so much more. Just go to their website and make an account, which you can browse to find what you like and to see the discounts they offer. It’s that simple!

Student Beans

Student Beans offers a variety of discounts from your favorite brands. All you have to do is go to this website, make an account, and activate the discounts when you want to use them. They even have an app for easy access.

Kayak

Stressing about holiday travels, visiting friends, or exploring your new area? Kayak offers student discounts on flights! Just go to this website and you will find discounts anywhere from 5-40% off normal flight prices. Just make sure your flight information says one student, then input your destination. You will have to verify you are a student to use this discount.

Here are some more rapid-fire discounts and freebies you can get just by being enrolled in college or university. To get these discounts, show your student ID in person or sign up on their website as a student.

Starting with fashion companies:

Nike: 10% off

Levi’s: 15% off

MadeWell:15% off

Kate Spade: 10% off

UGG: 10% off and free shipping

ADIDAS: 15% off and free shipping

JCrew: 15% off

Under Armour: 20% off

Anthropologie: 20% off

H&M: 10% off online

Kendra Scott: 20% off

Gymshark: 10% off

Food establishments:

Dunkin: 10% off

Chipotle: Free drink with purchase

Taco Bell: 15% off

Dominio’s, Pizza Hut, and Little Caeser’s: 20% off

Technology and streaming services:

Canvas Pro: free

Apple Music: $6/month

Amazon Prime: $6/month and includes Kindle unlimited for two months

YouTube Premium is $8/month

Spotify Premium and Hulu: $6/month or Hulu: $2/month

Adobe: 60% off

Amazon music: $6/month

Paramount plus: 25% off

Spending money is inevitable, so I hope this helps you save! Happy shopping!