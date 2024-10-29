This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

As Halloween approaches, I know some of you are panicking about last minute duo costume ideas. Last year, I was frantically scrolling through Pinterest looking for the PERFECT couple costume, and that was as a senior in high school. Now, as a college student, the stakes are even higher. Multiple costumes may even be necessary, for each party you plan on attending this Halloweekend as a college student living it up. I know that’s what I’m planning for… so here are eight unforgettable duo costume ideas for all my girlies planning on coordinating their costume with a friend or even a lover…

I am a bit biased putting this at the top of the list, since I went as Mavis for Halloween in 2022… but you can’t go wrong with this one, especially for my dark-haired girls! Hotel Transylvania matches the Halloween theme to a T.

This one’s simple to do—pair a white corset and a gray skirt with gray “mouse” ears to become a cute Ratatouille Remy! And, of course, the Lou costume is even simpler with a chef costume.

The sparkle and glam of Disney princesses stand out at any Halloween party you’ll go to, and you can even have a prince at your side. The easily recognizable characters are an added bonus, as you won’t ever have to explain your costume to anyone.

Everyone loves Subway Surfers, and I think a Trixie and Jake costume is something I’ve personally never seen—and would be so cute! A couple could pull it off perfectly, but so could two friends in a dynamic duo. Again, this costume is super easy to pull off, as anyone can rummage through their closet to find streetwear.

Going with the Disney theme, except this one doesn’t have to be for couples necessarily (although the image does show a Lilo & Stitch kissing… I think this costume brings a touch of summer to the chilly Halloween season!)

Nothing screams Halloween more than Monster High… and the good thing about this duo is that you can easily add in the other Monster High characters for a combined friend group costume. Body makeup and wigs will be the key to these costumes for that extra effect.

Simple and trending – the hype has been unreal lately in collecting Sonny angels, and you can easily transform into one yourself for Halloween. A white shirt and white shirts, paired with angel wings and a silly hat and you’re all good to go!

I think Challengers costumes will be the star of the show in 2024, and I’m excited to see the Art, Patrick, and Zendayas. This one has flexibility, since the three characters wear multiple outfits throughout the film;the “I Told Ya” gray shirt is a classic that could be worn for Zendaya, as well as the Stanford red hoodie for Art.

Many of these costumes are affordable and easy to recreate from staples in your own closet, without having to splurge at the Halloween store. I hope these ideas inspired you and your duo—I’m betting I will see some of these costumes throughout Halloweekend! October 31st is just around the corner… Happy holidays from Her Campus.