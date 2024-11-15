The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Are you nervous about staying on campus over Thanksgiving break? Worried Butler lawn will be too empty and that you will miss the familiar presence of the entire wrestling team in Hewitt? Well, never fear, because this is the ultimate guide to Thanksgiving break in the city! These couple of days off from school make for the perfect opportunity to explore NYC, eat non-dining hall food, and relax.

For those looking to get out of Manhattan,you must check out the Queens County Farm Museum! The museum is about an hour and half away from Columbia University and Barnard College, but the good news is that you can take public transportation all the way there. Just get on the 1 train headed downtown and get off at Times Square. From there, you would get on the QM6 bus headed towards Lake Success N Shore Towers Via Union Turnpike. 20 stops later, you will arrive at the most adorable 47-acre farm and historical site. The best part is that entry to the Queens County Farm Museum is free! Once on the farm you can take a hayride around the crop fields and see all the produce that they grow. The farm also has many animals including goats, sheeps, and chickens. You are allowed to pet and play with the animals and can even purchase bags of feed at the country store to feed them.

If you are interested in activities a little closer to campus, I recommend getting in the holiday spirit and ice skating in Central Park. Wollman Rink is located at the lower end of the park near the zoo. The rink opened on October 26th and does not close until March 15th. If you go skating during an off peak time, the tickets are only $15 for the hour. Even if you are not a talented ice skater, you can head to Wollman Rink and watch figure skaters during the freestyle sessions. Pros and amateurs come to practice and show off their skills on the ice!

There are also many delicious fall treats to try all across the city. For readers who want a traditional thanksgiving dessert and love pumpkin pie, head to Petee’s Pie Company on Delancey Street. Petee’s Pie Company is known to have the “absolute best pie in NYC”. They offer three fall exclusive flavors: classic pumpkin pie, Hudson Valley apple pie, and brown butter honey pecan. Personally, I love an all-american slice of apple pie à la mode, but I’m sure the pumpkin and pecan pie are amazing. Another must-try treat is Magnolia Bakery’s fall versions of their famous banana pudding. Magnolia Bakery has a storefront at 200 Columbus Avenue which is only 7 stops away from campus! This year they are serving a pumpkin spice pudding layered with cookie butter and an apple crisp pudding with a cinnamon crumb topping and vanilla wafers. Just look at the pictures posted on Magnolia Bakery’s Instagram page and your mouth will be watering!

For those staying on campus over Thanksgiving break, there’s no need to be concerned about finding fun things to do. This guide has you covered with everything you need to make the most of your time off. From exploring other NYC boroughs to enjoying delicious treats outside the dining hall, Thanksgiving in NYC offers the perfect chance to relax, indulge, and discover new places right in your own backyard.