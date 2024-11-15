The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York City seems to offer anything and everything. But sometimes it is necessary to get out of the noise and connect with nature. This feeling often creeps up in autumn when we are getting ready for coat-season and cozying up with a warm blanket. Coinciding, fall also makes us want to stay close to home. However, fall is the perfect time of year to get out of the city as many adventurous fall activities await. Here are some places to visit that are perfect for fall, and only a train ride away!

Beacon, NY

Located on the Hudson River, Beacon has perfect fall views and an irresistible small-town charm.

There are a couple of trains that head out of the city to Beacon. For $46 roundtrip, you could take the Metro-North Railroad out of Grand Central Station; the ride is only an hour and twenty-three-minutes. This is the easiest way to get to Beacon from the city as other ways involve transferring trains.

The town offers many amusing fall activities, including the annual Beacon Waterfront Pumpkin Festival and apple picking at Fishkill Farms. The Beacon Waterfront Pumpkin Festival will take place on Sunday, October 20, 2024 from 12-5PM at Pete Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park. There will be Hudson Valley pumpkins for purchase, pumpkin pie, hot pumpkin soup, and hot and cold apple cider. There will also be vendors and crafts along with free public sailing on the ferry sloop Woody Guthrie. Apple picking reservations are necessary for Fishkill Farms. You can find out how to make a reservation here.

You can also do some shopping at little boutiques on Beacon’s Main Street, then stop to eat at one of the restaurants. A list of shops and restaurants on Beacon’s Main Street can be found here.

Sleepy Hollow, NY

Fall is famous for its spooky nature. Sleepy Hollow may sound familiar to some. This is because this town was the inspiration for one of the first American ghost stories, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by author Washington Irving.

To get to Sleepy Hollow from the city you can take the Metro-North Railroad Hudson Line from Grand Central Terminal to Philipse Manor station. This ride will take you closest to the Sleepy Hollow attractions. It is a 50 minute trip and costs about $15.

The main attractions include the Phillipsburg Mill, the Headless Horseman Sculpture, the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, the Horseman Bridge, and the Dutch Reformed Church. After a long day of walking, you can have lunch on Beekman Street.

Specifically in October, there are haunted hayrides, gothic mansions, blazing pumpkins, street fairs, and even a Halloween 10k! You must buy tickets for the events before you arrive as events sell out. You can find all the events and the way to purchase tickets here.

Vernon, NJ

If you want to embrace the crisp fall chill, check out Vernon. While Vernon is home to the Mountain Creekski resort, it is still worth a visit in the fall as there are fall activities right on the mountain.

The cheapest option for transportation is a $40-$60 bus ride that is just over an hour.

Their instagram-worthy Alpine Coaster runs 2,800 feet through the mountains, so you can get all your fall-feels through the views. You ride solo and control how fast or slow you go. Nearby, there is a classic pumpkin patch at Heaven Hill Farm. There are rides and games along with great food at the farm. They are famous for their apple cider donuts, which are made in front of you, and their apple cider slushies. And if you prefer apples over pumpkins, Pocheck Valley Farm offers apple and pear picking.

Cold Spring, NY

If you’re more into the views and less into activities, Cold Spring is the place to visit.

Start at Grand Central and then take the Metro-North Railroad’s Hudson Line to the Cold Spring station. The trip will cost about $20, and the train ride is about an hour and a half. The view from the train (as well as the ones you’re sure to experience in Cold Spring) are all you need to get through the cold weather that is sure to come.

For the best views of nature, it’s about a twenty minute walk out of town to a trailhead in Hudson Highlands State Park. Grab a map and start your hike! For an easy out-and-back, take Indian Brook Road and you’ll pass by the stunning Indian Brook Falls. You can also find more trails here.

If the outdoors are not your thing, Cold Spring also has a number of antique shops. Some shops on Main Street include Cold Spring Antiques Center, Once Upon A Time, and Vintage Violet. While strolling on Main Street, you also stop for a bite to eat at one of the quaint restaurants located there.

Also—check out to see if your train route stops at Harlem-125th Street for an easier starting point.

Check out one of these places for a new fall adventure!