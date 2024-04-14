This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Enjoying the city can be a bit of a challenge when you’re on a budget. Sometimes, event ticket prices can get somewhat pricey and start adding up. Here are some of the best ways to have (affordable) fun in the city with friends!

Visit a Museum

If you’re a fan of the arts, I highly recommend visiting the MET for a relaxing stroll through the museum. My friends and I like to take advantage of date nights on Fridays and Saturdays, which last until 9 pm! We browse the exhibits and enjoy the free live music at the Petrie Court after a long week of classes. While the artist in me loves to read about each piece, it’s also a great opportunity to dress up, take pictures, and explore a unique activity that NYC has to offer. One of the perks of being a Barnard/Columbia student are free tickets for the MET with your student ID!

Walk in the park

A relaxing activity can be exploring the natural landscape the city offers. From taking a quiet stroll away from the bustling city to reconnecting with nature, taking the time to visit a local park can be quite therapeutic– and free of charge! Visiting Central Park is a must and an adventure in and of itself! Navigating it can lead you to the well-known Central Park Zoo or the Belvedere Castle. Throughout the journey, you can stumble across intricate pieces of history and soak the human traces of the people before you.

If you’re not looking to go far, Riverside Park is close and offers a great view of the Hudson River! Even on a rainy day, the vibrant greens of the surrounding trees are soothing to observe. Once the flowers start blooming again, the parks will be a great spot for picnics!

Watch a Movie

Consider having a movie night with friends! If you’d like to save a little more money, gather together at a dorm or lounge and stream some fan favorites with some friends. Add some snacks and drinks and it turns into a party! Personally, I’m a huge fan of adding some decor and bringing out the digicam to capture the cozy moment. If you have a little more room in your budget, consider heading down to AMC with a group of friends and watching a new release. Sidenote: Going on discount Tuesdays can help keep the outing affordable. Plus, the Arts Initiative ticket office, which is located by the entrance of Lerner, sells discounted AMC movie tickets!

Game Nights

On the note of group bonding, setting up a fun game night can be quite the event! If you’re feeling nostalgic, a nice board game is sure to keep everyone in a good mood. Playing a game of Jeopardy or Kahoot! is always a reliable choice. You can even have some extra fun and make up a new game. The point is to share some laughs and let loose!

Host a Potluck dinner

What better way to spend an afternoon than with comfort food? Although you can definitely mix this idea with a movie or game night, it can be a stand-alone activity too! The mere activity of cooking or baking together could be a fun prospect– you can spend time with friends while keeping things at a lower cost. Of course, even ordering in and trying new foods can be just as interesting. Why not try a diverse variety of foods while living in an equally diverse city? Searching for authentic and affordable dishes across the boroughs could be a twist on the potluck idea.