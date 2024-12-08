The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

We’ve weathered midterms, required readings, and now finals and end-of-semester exams… oh my! We students cannot seem to catch a break, not even to enjoy the winter weather and New York City’s sparkling holiday spirit. The long-awaited Christmas season is approaching, and with it comes the highly anticipated winter break! Although free time feels almost unnatural with the unending stress of schoolwork, we will actually have the leisure time to read whatever we want, instead of just dreaded assigned readings from professors. So, befitting this joyful month of December, here are 4 books to snuggle up with during the holiday season!

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

You can’t go wrong with this Christmas classic, and it’ll help you feel smart (pretentiously reading Charles Dickens by the fireplace after a semester at Columbia University…) Many people read this annually as a winter tradition, so we can all remind ourselves of the holiday spirit like Scrooge does in this novel. Given that the setting takes place in a snowy winter wonderland, with the actual spirits of Christmas appearing throughout the novel, you can’t get much better than this! This is a perfect read to feel good during the holidays and excite yourself for Christmas.

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

I myself will be reading this book during winter break, and I’m so excited to do so! There’s been absolutely no time to sit down and enjoy a book without feeling stressed about an upcoming exam or paper, and I plan to savor the free time I have to the full extent of my literary ability. Set in a small, elite New England college, the vibes are very much dark academia–with scatterings of mystery and even thriller according to its Goodreads tags?! Dark academia goes hand in hand with the coldness of winter…

The Little Prince

This is a very short, lovely book that girlies of any age can, and should, read! Popular with both small children and grown adults, this book tells the tale of a young prince who lives alone on a small planet and visits several other planets in the universe, including our very own Earth. It explores themes of love, loneliness, and human nature, told like a children’s book or a fairy-tale but with messages that people of any age can relate to wholeheartedly. The fantastical, unrealistic elements of the book are quintessential to read during the magical Christmas season.

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

The holiday season, in particular, is when I love binge reading (and watching) the Harry Potter series. In a similar vein to The Secret History, the magic of Hogwarts truly shines through during the winter, when I can immerse myself into Harry’s world. In each book there are vast detailed descriptions of Hogwarts decked out for Christmas, evoking a sense of wonder and fantasy with its magical atmosphere. The decorations in Hogsmeade, the feasts (especially the warm Butterbeer!), and Harry’s annual gift exchange is comforting to read about and enchants me, and I know it will do the same for anyone who’s new to the Potter universe!

I hope you take my recommendations to heart and find a new book to add to your winter reading list! Enjoy the free time that all of you have earned with your hard work this college semester. And, of course, happy holidays from Her Campus!