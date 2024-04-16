The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sometimes a new makeup product or accessory can give a new life to some pieces that have had long residences in my closet. Heading into spring, I’ve been experimenting with brighter colors, light makeup that sits nicely on my skin, and more. Here’s some of my favorite products that you should try this spring season!

This is a cult favorite for good reason. The liquid blush is easy to apply. It melts into the skin for a natural flush that gives the look that you’ve been sunkissed. All it takes is a few dots, making this product not only easy to apply but also long lasting. I’ve had mine since last August, and I don’t think I’ve used half the tube yet! I love the shade Puff, but the site also suggests mixing different colors to create the perfect look for you!

Kendra Scott Fashion Jewelry

I love Kendra Scott for relatively affordable jewelry that doesn’t skimp on quality. The pieces feel unique but also versatile enough for everyday wear. I think the one I see people wearing the most is the Elisa necklace, which can add a fun pop of color to any ensemble.

A good eyeliner can help you channel early 2000s Avril Lavigne in any outfit! This one from pixi beauty doesn’t irritate my sensitive eyes since it’s formulated specifically for your waterline. I found it lasts an entire night out without smudging, which makes it the perfect choice!!

Want a tattoo but terrified of needles? Worried about commitment? These hyper-realistic tattoos provide the look of the real thing that you can show off this spring without the pain and permanence. They also make for a fun activity for a girl’s night!

A Fun Bag

A cute bag is essential for practical and aesthetic purposes. Having something to hold your phone, keys, and more is an essential, especially if your outfit doesn’t have pockets. A bag can also be a fun way to add variety to any look. Zara has a lot of affordable options on their site that are both functional and fashionable, like this white crossbody.

A new season doesn’t mean you need a new wardrobe. Finding some ways to accessorize and change up your look can give a new life to old items. Avoiding the urge to buy new pieces for each season not only saves money, but also helps the environment! It’s a win all around!