What to Do With Your Parents Over Colgate’s Family Weekend

With Family Weekend around the corner, it is important to start planning ASAP, especially since everything worth going to requires registration and RSVPs. This event, spanning from October 18-20, is what every parent, sibling, relative, and even friend looks forward to. Whether they are trying to recreate their college years, learn more about your daily routine, or bond, this weekend is truly worth celebrating. Even if your family can’t make it, leaving you to be adopted by another family for the weekend, it will still be fun. And did I mention, free! So for those of you who have yet to start planning, I have you covered:

Register

Before any sort of planning can begin, you must make sure your guests register before October 19th at 12 PM EDT. Guests include: alumni, family members, friends, partners, etc. The process is fairly straightforward: they must give their information, the amount of guests planning on attending, the type of ticket (Family Weekend Ticket or Parents’ Steering Committee Ticket), and the activities they plan on attending.

FRIDAY, OCtober 18

Open Classes (9am-3pm) On Friday, you can bring your family to your classes, picking and choosing what aspects of your academic life they can see. This is perfect for those large lecture halls or for the classes taught by the professors you love! Womens’ Ice Hockey Game (5pm at the Class of 1965 Arena) If you have been to a Colgate Ice Hockey Game, you know how fun they are with the arena filled with ‘Gate gear, music and dancing, and lots of screaming. For those whose parents love college sports, this game is a must-see and does not require any tickets to attend! Family Weekend Dinner (5:30pm-7pm at the Oak Drive Tent) The buffet dinner for all family and students is free and will be hosted by President Brian W. Casey. Catering will be by “Ray Brothers BBQ.” While students are invited to attend, don’t include them in the guest count when registering. ALANA Cultural Center Multicultural Fashion Show (7:30pm at the ALANA Patio) Seats are available on a first come, first-served basis, so if this event sounds interesting to you, do not walk, run! This annual fashion show serves to not only give students the platform to exhibit their creativity but to embrace their diversity. It is BYOB and BYOC (bring your own coats). Do not fret, if you can not attend, you can always watch the livestream.

Saturday, October 19

Hamilton Farmers Market (8am-1pm at the Village Green) The Farmers Market is too adorable not to go to. Ranging from food vendors, baked goods, plants, jewelry, and arts & crafts, this market truly has everything you need, and it is a great way for families to get a taste of the Hamilton community. Alumni-hosted Football Tailgate (11am-1pm at the Maroon Council Lot) For those of you planning to go to the Colgate vs. Georgetown football game, this event is a must! Trust me, no one loves a tailgate more than parents going through a midlife crisis. This is also perfect if you need a temporary getaway. Introduce them to your friends’ parents and you will have two free hours with your friends Football Game Against Georgetown (1pm at the Andy Kerr Stadium) As honorary Colgate students for the weekend, guests must also become Colgate Raiders Fans as well. Plus, Saturdays are for football. All you have to do is get your tickets and bring your Colgate Mom and Dad gear! Men’s Soccer vs. Boston University (3pm at Beyer-Small ’76 Field) Another must-see sports game is the Colgate Men’s Soccer Team. This D1 team is not only amazing on the field but is just so much fun to watch! Also, don’t worry if you need more time to decide, because tickets are not required. Volleyball vs. Loyola (6pm at Cotterell Court) For those of you whose high schools did not have a volleyball team, like mine, this game is a must, especially if you want to compensate for your past lack of. Volleyball, being suspenseful and high-energy, is such a fun-watch! Women’s Soccer vs. Lafayette (6pm Beyer-Small ’76 Field) If you’re going to the men’s soccer game, you must show up for the women’s team. Women’s sports deserve love too!

Sunday, October 20

Get Breakfast at Flour & Salt (8am-2pm on 37 Lebanon St.) Have you really been to Hamilton if you haven’t eaten at Flour and Salt—our beloved cafe and town staple? If you want a bagel sandwich, coffee, good company, and a Gilmore Girls feel, this is the place for you. Get Dinner in Hamilton with Family and Friends: Broad Street Diner, Classic diner fare downtown, 10 Broad St. (315-228-2011)

Colgate Inn, Historic restaurant and tavern looks out on the Village Green, 1 Payne St. (315-824-2300)

Martha’s On Madison (MOMs), 3 Madison St. (315-825-9094)

Main Moon, 8 Utica St. (315-824-1830)

New York Pizzeria (Slices), 39 Lebanon St. (315-824-2112)

Oliveri’s Pizzeria, 14 Lebanon St. (315-824-4444)

Royal India Grill, 6 Broad St. (315-825-3555)

Hamilton Inn, 4480 East Lake Rd. (315-228-2125)

Seven Oaks ClubHouse, Corner of Payne St. and East Lake Rd. (315-824-4420)

Hamilton Eatery, 41 Lebanon St. (315-825-9051), Friends and Pho, 3 Lebanon St. (315-825-9019)

