Top Tips for Creating a Sensitive Skin Care Routine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

If you’re like me and have sensitive skin, you know that finding products and a routine that works all year long can be a real struggle. Here, I’ve compiled all my favorite brands, products, and routine steps that keep me from breaking out in irritation.

Now I know what you must be thinking: Who is she to tell me what’s good for my sensitive skin? She’s not a doctor; she’s not even pre-med. And you’d be right; I’m not a doctor and have no intention of being one. However, I am all too well acquainted with sensitive skin and skin conditions. I grew up with sensitive skin and skin conditions ranging from eczema to topical steroid withdrawal, which means I’ve seen enough dermatologists that I’m basically one myself. So, I’ve decided to stop gatekeeping and share what’s kept my skin soft, clear, and glowy despite my sensitive skin conditions.

Tips for keeping a routine:

I’ve found that having a good routine is just as important as the products you use when it comes to taking care of sensitive skin. Here are my top three tips for keeping a good routine.

Quality over quantity. If you have sensitive skin, it’s important to limit the amount of product you use at a given time. I try to limit my morning and night routines to 3-4 steps/products at most to keep my face from being overwhelmed with ingredients.

Timing Matters. Make sure your morning and night routines are tailored to what your skin will be experiencing after you apply the products. For example, the cold weather is very drying for my skin, so I apply all my hydrating products in the morning to keep my skin from drying out throughout the day and save other products to soak in overnight.

Be kind to your skin. If you’re having a particularly bad skin day, whether it’s redness, a rash, or general discomfort/irritation, don’t feel like you need to use every product in your arsenal. Pick the most necessary products, like a gentle cleanser and moisturizer, maybe a cooling mask to sit with overnight, and try again in the morning. Finally, I cannot stress this tip enough: USE A SILK PILLOWCASE. So much of the irritation I started nearly every day with went away after I changed my pillowcases.

Best Brands for sensitive skin (with product recommendations):

Unfortunately, products for sensitive skin are notoriously expensive, so I’m recommending three brands at three different price points that have worked for me.

Caudalie ($$$) is by far the most expensive brand I’ve ever bought skin care products from, but it is also the best. Regardless of whether or not a given product is designated for sensitive skin, all of their formulas are gentle enough for my sensitive skin to handle. I especially love their Vinopure and Vinosource-Hydra collections.

Byoma ($$) is a great and relatively affordable brand for people with sensitive skin. My skin and I have my friend Owen to thank for recommending this brand to me. They have a wide range of products for every skin concern and type. Byoma is also making strides to be more sustainable by offering refills for its products instead of making you buy a completely new product every time you run out. I use their hydrating serum every morning, which has done wonders for my skin this winter.

CeraVe ($) is a classic brand, and for good reason. When I first started seeing a dermatologist for my sensitive skin, this was the first brand they recommended, and I never looked back. CeraVe is a great brand for the basics, especially if you’re just getting started on your skincare journey, and it has amazing options for quite literally every skin type imaginable. I liked their salicylic acid products to help with any bumpiness left over from any rashes or irritations I need to clear up.

These tips may or may not work for you, depending on your sensitive skin. However, know that everything with skincare is trial and error. It took me so long to find products that worked for me, and I still need to change certain products as my skin evolves. I hope all these tips help you get a few steps closer to the routine that works for you.