With the air getting colder and the nights getting longer, fall is the perfect time to get into a new show or rewatch an old favorite. With so many options to sort through, I’ve put together a list of my top five shows to watch this autumn.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

If you’re as reality TV obsessed as I am, this show provides a deep dive into the lives of the Mormon women that make up TikTok’s “#MomTok” group. ​​Filled with scandal, drama, and shocking revelations, this show is a must-watch for anyone who loves a juicy story.

Gilmore Girls

You can’t go wrong with a Gilmore Girls rewatch this fall. The small-town charm, quick banter, and endless cups of coffee make it the perfect fall show. With its mix of heartwarming moments and humor, Lorelai and Rory’s ups and downs are as relatable as ever, and the cozy vibe is perfect for those chilly nights in.

Sex and the City

Looking for a little glam and gossip? Sex and the City is the ultimate comfort binge. Follow Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha as they navigate love, friendship, and life in NYC. Whether you’re in it for the relationships or the killer fashion, this show is always a good time.

Stranger Things

If you’re looking for something a little more thrilling, Stranger Things is perfect with its blend of supernatural suspense and 80’s nostalgia. This series offers a compelling mix of adventure, friendship, and creepy otherworldly encounters that make it impossible to stop watching.

Survivor

There’s a reason Survivor has been around for so long; it’s ridiculously addictive. Watching people battle it out in challenges, form alliances, and get blindsided at the tribal council is always a wild ride. It’s part strategy, part chaos, and always entertaining. There’s a new season airing right now, and 46 other seasons to binge!

With so many great shows to choose from this fall, there’s no shortage of entertainment to keep you busy. So grab some snacks, get cozy, and dive into your next binge-watch session—you won’t be disappointed!