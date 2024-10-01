This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As this semester progresses and workloads become heavier, many Colgate students are seeking out new places to study. Here is a compiled list of five unrivaled spots on campus to concentrate on your academics:

Persson Hall – Bridge

Located near the library, Persson Hall is a stunning pair of buildings connected by a glass bridge on the second level. Here, you can find floor-to-ceiling windows, plants, round tables with multiple seats, and one long table for individual work. The height makes for some beautiful views of Hamilton to accompany you with your studies.

Olin Hall

Olin Hall, one of the newer buildings on campus, is becoming increasingly popular as a study space for students. Its modernity and stunning windows make it a perfect spot for working with the premier light source. There are also breakout rooms that are useful for studying with a group of peers in a collaborative atmosphere.

Ho Science Center

The Ho Science Center is a pristine space that has many places to set up shop with your books. There are glass railings and high ceilings that many students enjoy with the open floor plan. The Ho Science Center is located near the O’Connor Campus Center (Coop).

Case-Geyer Library – Reading Room

On the fifth floor of the library, if you walk straight past Chobani cafe, you will find an area known as the Reading Room. There are large tables with wooden chairs, comfy chairs with tray tables, and couches low to the floor. This large and open space is also perfect for a long study session, because it is open 24 hours!

Burke Hall – Lobby

Unfortunately, you can only key into Burke if you’re in Brown Commons. But if you are in Brown and looking for a hotel lobby vibe, then the common space in Burke Hall is the perfect place for you. There are tables, couches, and chandeliers that make for an upscale inn type of feel. Also, on a warm day, there are tables right outside for you to get some extra Vitamin D while you work.