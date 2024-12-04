This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The holidays are a fantastic time to reconnect with friends and loved ones, but are also a great time to recharge after a busy semester! Here are some ideas on how to recharge:

Practice Meditation:

Meditation has been proven to decrease stress and anxiety and increase focus, memory, and sleep health. Adding some sort of meditation practice to your daily, or even weekly, routine can be so beneficial for overall health. So…you should really consider giving it a try! Here’s a great medication guide for beginners: Meditation Guide

Have a Spa Day and Drink Hot Tea:

When our schedules get so busy, it can be difficult to prioritize self-care, so make sure to put yourself first this break. Pull out your favorite candle and face mask and relax! Personally, I wind down best when I’m drinking a cup of hot tea, so make sure to try out a green or chamomile tea, which are proven to reduce stress and increase relaxation. Here’s a guide to have the BEST spa day: Spa Day Guide

Catch up on Sleep:

I don’t know about you, but after this semester I’m in desperate need of catching up on sleep. Sleep has amazing benefits for our mental health (as it increases mood, reduces stress, and helps us think more clearly). So be sure to put on your comfiest PJ’s and take a nice, long snooze!

Crack Open a Book You’ve Been Meaning to Read:

There are so many books that people have recommended to me that I’ve been meaning to read, and break is a great time to catch up on reading. Here are some options to consider:

The Last Housewife by Ashley Winstead

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

The Last Mrs. Parish by Lynne Constantine and Valerie Constantine

Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez

Journal

Journaling is a great practice that can reduce stress, help you achieve your goals, and make you a more conscientious person. Journaling is a fabulous practice to implement in our daily lives, so consider giving it a try when you have the time this break. Journaling can be whatever you want it to be and ranges from gratitude and goal setting journaling, to creative journaling (just to name a few)! Here’s a guide to help you get started: A Beginner’s Guide to Journaling

Make sure to get some well-needed rest this season and consider trying out these ideas to help you recharge. You deserve it!