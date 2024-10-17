It’s the time of year where the leaves turn orange and red and the air turns crisp when you walk outside. This time of year adds new fun drink options with easy fall mocktail recipes to enjoy with your friends. If you want to skip the hangovers and Sunday scaries try one of these fun fall themed mocktail recipes!
- Apple Ginger Fizz Mocktail
-
This mocktail is the perfect balance between crisp apple and ginger. The addition of cinnamon, mint, and apple cider vinegar makes it the perfect fall drink!
Ingredients:
- 3oz still apple cider
- 1 oz freshly squeezed lime juice
- 6 mint leaves
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- Pinch powdered cinnamon
- 3 oz ginger ale
Instructions:
- Place apple cider, lime juice, cinnamon, apple cider vinegar, and ice cubes into a cocktail shaker.
- Add mint to the shaker and shake for 20-30 seconds until all the ingredients are combined.
- Pour into a glass and top with ginger ale.
- Stir gently, garnish with mint, dried citrus or a cinnamon stick, and serve!
- Mocktail Orchard Spritzer
-
Spritzer’s aren’t just a drink to enjoy during the summer! Combine the flavors of apple and pear together in a fun spritz for the fall.
-
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces apple cider
- 2 ounces pear juice
- ½ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice
- Ice
- Sparkling white grape juice to top off
- Pear slice for garnish
-
Instructions:
- Add ice, apple cider, pear juice, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker and shake.
- Strain into a wine glass over fresh ice.
- Top off with sparkling white grape juice.
- Garnish with pear slices.
- Hocus Pocus Punch
-
Having a fall gathering or Halloween party? This is the perfect mocktail punch that will please your friends and family! This punch is a delicious combination of apple cider, cranberry, orange, ginger, and more.
-
Ingredients:
- 6 cups apple cider
- 2 cups cranberry juice
- 2(12 ounce) cans orange seltzer
- ¼ cup maraschino cherry juice
- 2 oranges sliced
- 2 apples sliced
- ⅓ cup marachino cherries
- 1 cup ginger ale or ginger beer
Instructions:
- Combine the apple cider, juice, orange seltzer, ginger ale and maraschino cherry juice in a pitcher or large bowl. Add the cherries, orange slices and apple slices. Stir and serve!
-
I hope you enjoy and have fun mixing!