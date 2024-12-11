Stuck on Gift Ideas? Here’s What to Get for Parents, Grandparents, and Siblings

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The countdown is on: In just three weeks, it’ll be Christmas day! Have you checked everyone (or anyone) off of your gift list? If not, don’t worry — we won’t judge. Just take a look at this list of the best gifts for those who are hardest to buy for: your parents, grandparents, and siblings. Let’s dive in!

For Parents and Grandparents

It may come as a surprise, but some items on your wishlist might also be on your mother’s or grandmother’s! If you’re into skincare, share the love by gifting the ladies in your life a set from IMAGE Skincare: a clean, luxurious brand with a gift for every price point. This year, I’m gifting my mother the All Aglow set, which includes a hydrogel sheet mask and vitamin E lip treatment ($32). Another good option, from Laneige, is the Midnight Minis Set ($21), featuring five small lip masks in flavors including berry, mango, and peach iced tea.

Beyond beauty, a soft sweater is always a reliable, cozy gift that keeps gifting. Made of Mongolian cashmere, this cozy crewneck by NAADAM (available at Kohl’s) is available in vibrant and muted colors to fit every personality. And if you need a little something extra, throw in something edible, such as a box of Fran’s Smoked Salt Caramels or a box of Bonne Maman mini jam jars.

For Dad and Grandpa, a sturdy Stanley Camp Mug is always a good route — this maple-colored metallic colorway suits a cup of joe like no other. A good rule of thumb is to get them something they might not purchase for themselves otherwise: perhaps a tub of Kiehl’s moisturizer? An avocado eye-treatment? If skincare is not their thing, a set of Bombas socks, extra-cushioned for comfort, are a nice luxury.

For Siblings

After checking your parents and grandparents off your gift list, it’s time to focus on your siblings. Gifting them a comfortable, sturdy pair of jeans is a stand-out choice. For sisters, consider a pair of soft, stretchy Project Indigo Mid-Rise jeans or, for brothers, a warm, double-lined L.L. Bean pair. Just make sure to ask them for their size!

For sisters, good self-care gifts include a quality set of acne patches, such as the Franz Blemish Care Dots (infused with tea tree oil!) or a stylish set of hair clips, like this collection from The Hair Edit. For brothers, level-up your gift by shopping the Skims Men collection, featuring slippers, pajamas, hoodies, and more cozy lounge essentials.

I hope this guide has helped you choose a few gifts for your loved ones — now it’s time to start shopping!