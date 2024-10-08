Six Study Spots for Success: On-Campus Locations that Promote Productive Learning

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

While everyone works differently, location really does impact productivity. Studies suggest that working in your bed is often unproductive as it can promote sleeping issues and generate many disruptions. Meanwhile, working with others in a collaborative setting, alone with minimal distractions, or outside can augment your productivity, ultimately leading to healthier study habits. The Colgate University campus offers a wide variety of study spaces so that every student can discover what works best for them.

Fourth Floor of Case Library

Within Case Library there are five levels, the first being the loudest and the fifth being the quietest. Case has something for everyone. The plethora of spaces available accommodates a wide variety of individuals from those longing to study with friends to those who like to work in silence. I, personally, favor the fourth-floor cubicles by the window that overlook the lake. It fosters a quiet environment where I can stay focused on my work but doesn’t feel constricting as the windows make the space feel more open. The innately quiet and resourceful nature environment makes it a go-to study spot for many students on campus.

Chobani Cafe

Chobani Cafe is located on the top floor of Case Library. Students often swing by to grab a quick bite in between classes or study breaks. Yet, the abundance of tables with outlets, minimal background noise of students conversing, and available food make it a prime study spot as well. I frequently order an iced vanilla chai and complete my homework there when I have a short break spaced between my classes.

Picnic Tables

Fresh air and sunlight can promote creativity and mental clarity while working outside on one of the many picnic tables throughout campus. As we enter the fall season, the comfortable temperature and captivating scenery make these tables a perfect place to study. Outside Ciccone Commons and in the quad between the residential buildings of Sillman, Andrews, Burke, West, East, and Wynn, there are many different tables that you can go to.

Common Rooms

Within each residential hall, there are common rooms throughout the building. As a Curtis resident, I work in the fourth floor fish bowl each night along with my friends. These common rooms are designed to not only promote productivity but collaboration too. In addition to getting my work done, I have found that working here has led me to foster closer bonds with my peers.

Persson Hall

Persson Hall is the home to Colgate’s economics, educational studies, and political science departments as well as the other divisions of social science. Its pristine, award winning design makes it a notable study spot on campus. On the top floor of the building is a lounge that bridges the two sides of the building. With floor to ceiling windows, this work space promotes optimal mental clarity and productive study sessions.

O’Connor Campus Center (Coop)

Last but not least is the O’Connor Campus Center, also known as Coop. Detached from the dining hall area is a cozy room where students often go to work. The welcoming environment is amplified by the fireplace and open floor design, leading students to comfortably tackle each task at hand. So next time you are looking to grab lunch or dinner, head to Coop and conveniently have a productive study session after.

The abundance and variety of study locations on campus are a testament to the productive habits of our student body. Yet, the rigor of the courses can lead students to get overwhelmed and even burnt out. By working proactively and leveraging these tips by switching up your study spots, you can find your perfect fit to maximize productivity and bring enjoyment back into studying.