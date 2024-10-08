Review of the Fall Menu at Chobani

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chobani at the Hieber Cafe is home to some of the best food on campus, granted that you place your Boost Mobile order well in advance or, if you prefer, brave the long lines. Until October 15th, you can sample a variety of seasonal specials before they refresh the menu for the second half of the semester. If you are curious about which meal to take advantage of, keep reading for my thoughts on which special is worth your meal swipe.

If you ever find yourself reading another food review of mine, you will come to learn I am not the biggest fan of cheese, so here I opted for the Chili Lime Turkey Sandwich minus the cheese. A classic turkey sandwich on sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and chili lime aioli, this was by far my favorite seasonal item, and I will mourn it after it phases out. The chili lime aioli added the perfect kick to an otherwise average sandwich. If I were to make this sandwich myself, I would toast the sourdough for an extra crunch. 9.5/10.

When ordering the Peach Cobbler Creation, the ingredients hinted that it would be the perfect treat for the transition from summer into fall. With a base option of overnight oats or Greek yogurt, the Creation is topped with spiced peaches, oat and almond crumble, and cinnamon glaze. If you want a taste of autumn, the Peach Cobbler Creation is the way to do it, especially with a base of overnight oats. Between the sweetness of the peaches, the crunch of the crumble, and the cinnamon glaze, it was a perfect balance of textures and flavors. 9/10.

Next on the sandwich agenda is the Caprese Grilled Cheese: a pressed sandwich on sourdough with mozzarella cheese, basil, tomatoes, and balsamic reduction. Again, while I would typically opt for a cheeseless meal, I was pleasantly surprised. Although practically a standard margherita pizza in sandwich form, it’s a great choice for a quick lunch. I do wish, however, that the bread had a bit more crunch to round out the sandwich. 8.5/10.

I consider myself a big Mediterranean food fan, so when it came time to try the Tzatziki Chicken Salad Sandwich, I looked forward to picking up my Boost order. A sandwich on ciabatta stuffed with Chobani’s Tzatziki Chicken Salad, labneh, lettuce, and tomatoes, I expected to be presented with a myriad of different flavors. However, I was met with a dominance of the tzatziki, concealing all of the other flavors that I expected. If in need of a sandwich, I would consider ordering it again, but not when the Chili Lime Turkey Sandwich or Caprese Grilled Cheese are available. 6/10.

Since arriving on campus and ordering my first meal at Chobani, the Birthday Cake Creation has caught my eye every time I go to order. Admittedly, I cannot say I looked forward to picking up my order with the aggressive blue frosting. The Birthday Cake Creation is a concoction of your choice of overnight oats or Greek yogurt as the base topped with sponge cake adorned with frosting, sprinkles, and frosted rice crisps. I opted for the Greek yogurt option, which in hindsight was not the greatest option. Unfortunately, the hyper-sweetness of the frosting clashed heavily with the tang of the Greek yogurt. While I appreciated the crunch of the frosted rice crisps (which I thought were candied nuts before reading the ingredients,) they, unfortunately, did not compensate for the soggy sponge cake. The Birthday Cake Creation ultimately matched my low expectations. Personally, I will not be ordering it again. 3/10.

Be sure to try these menu items for yourself before they leave on October 15th!