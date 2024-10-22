Review of Fall Trader Joe’s Items

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past weekend I finally got to try some of Trader Joe’s fall items, and let me tell you they did not disappoint! Everything was so good, my only critique is that I didn’t get to try more. Also, if you’re not a fan of pumpkin this article is not for you, so let’s get into it!

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

This sheet cake was an easy 9/10 for me. It was the perfect after-dinner dessert or little sweet treat in the afternoon. The cake itself was very moist and very pumpkin-flavored, which I love. It also had delicious sweet frosting, kind of like what would be used on a carrot cake. My only critique would be that it was very sweet so I probably wouldn’t be able to have a lot in one sitting.

Pumpkin Joe Joe’s Cookies

These cookies were so good with a strong pumpkin flavor. They were kind of like Oreos but way softer and less sweet. I would rate them an 8/10 because I could definitely see myself eating these with a glass of milk on a chilly fall day. Perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or movie nights with friends.

Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

All I can say is that this stuff is addicting! I could actually eat the whole bag in one sitting without realizing it because it is so good. I would rate it a solid 8/10 only because I know kettle corn isn’t everyone’s thing. With that being said, this kettle corn is delicious, and would easily recommend it to anyone who likes sweet and savory snacks!

Pumpkin Brioche Twist

I love brioche in general but this fall twist makes it so much better. This bread is perfect for a sweet dessert breakfast. You can eat it plain, with butter, or even make a fun French toast with it! The flavor is pumpkin but has hints of cinnamon making it an easy 8/10. I would totally recommend it for brunch with friends or family, looking forward to Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels

These tiny pretzels are perfect for an on-the-go snack. They could be a good treat on a road trip or hike because the packaging is small and reusable. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of pumpkin spice so I rate these a 6/10. However, they are a good savory snack in the fall that is different than the other items on this list.

Since these snacks were so good, I would have loved to try more from the Trader Joe’s Fall drop this year. Some things still on my list are; pumpkin butternut squash bisque, the butternut squash mac & cheese bites, and the honey-roasted pumpkin ravioli! Below is a link to all the items dropped this season, hope you enjoy them as much as I did! Find more products here: https://www.traderjoes.com/home/discover/stories/fall-products-2024