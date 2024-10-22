Review of Fall Trader Joe’s Items

This past weekend I finally got to try some of Trader Joe’s fall items, and let me tell you they did not disappoint! Everything was so good, my only critique is that I didn’t get to try more. Also, if you’re not a fan of pumpkin this article is not for you, so let’s get into it!
- Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
This sheet cake was an easy 9/10 for me. It was the perfect after-dinner dessert or little sweet treat in the afternoon. The cake itself was very moist and very pumpkin-flavored, which I love. It also had delicious sweet frosting, kind of like what would be used on a carrot cake. My only critique would be that it was very sweet so I probably wouldn’t be able to have a lot in one sitting.
- Pumpkin Joe Joe’s Cookies
These cookies were so good with a strong pumpkin flavor. They were kind of like Oreos but way softer and less sweet. I would rate them an 8/10 because I could definitely see myself eating these with a glass of milk on a chilly fall day. Perfect for fall-themed dinner parties or movie nights with friends.
- Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn
All I can say is that this stuff is addicting! I could actually eat the whole bag in one sitting without realizing it because it is so good. I would rate it a solid 8/10 only because I know kettle corn isn’t everyone’s thing. With that being said, this kettle corn is delicious, and would easily recommend it to anyone who likes sweet and savory snacks!
- Pumpkin Brioche Twist
I love brioche in general but this fall twist makes it so much better. This bread is perfect for a sweet dessert breakfast. You can eat it plain, with butter, or even make a fun French toast with it! The flavor is pumpkin but has hints of cinnamon making it an easy 8/10. I would totally recommend it for brunch with friends or family, looking forward to Thanksgiving.
- Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels
These tiny pretzels are perfect for an on-the-go snack. They could be a good treat on a road trip or hike because the packaging is small and reusable. Personally, I’m not a huge fan of pumpkin spice so I rate these a 6/10. However, they are a good savory snack in the fall that is different than the other items on this list.
Since these snacks were so good, I would have loved to try more from the Trader Joe’s Fall drop this year. Some things still on my list are; pumpkin butternut squash bisque, the butternut squash mac & cheese bites, and the honey-roasted pumpkin ravioli! Below is a link to all the items dropped this season, hope you enjoy them as much as I did! Find more products here: https://www.traderjoes.com/home/discover/stories/fall-products-2024