The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The most wonderful time of the year is just right around the corner! And for me, my holiday spirit will be in full swing after Halloweekend. One of my favorite parts about the holidays is all the fun Christmas collections that my favorite brands release for both decorating and gifting. You can never go wrong with Anthropologie any time of year, especially when it comes to their iconic Christmas home decor. Here are my five favorite Anthropologie Christmas items to add to your list for Santa!

Starting off strong, the Anthropologie Festive Icon Juice Glass is my all-time favorite of their Christmas line. These glasses are handcrafted with different festive beads, from candy canes to penguins, they are the perfect gift for a Secret Santa with your friends, or for yourself to add some Christmas spirit to your holiday mocktails. I have the “FA LA LA LA” pattern glass and my sister and I love using them for our orange juice on Christmas morning. One piece of advice for navigating Anthropologie Christmas, I’ve noticed that these glasses are always some of the first things to go out of stock, so I suggest grabbing them early if they’re on your wishlist!

This next item is a bit on the pricey side, but I absolutely adore their new Satin Bow Garland for above your fireplace mantel. The combination of hunter green, gray, and hot pink is a twist on the traditional red and green Christmas decor,adding a fun pop to any holiday space. I think this would be the perfect decoration for a girls’ holiday party and backdrop for some Christmas pajama pics with your friends!

Christmas pillows are one of my favorite things to add to my bed and living room during the holidays, and these embroidered pillows from Anthropologie will definitely be on my wishlist this Christmas. These pillows come in a variety of festive patterns, such as holiday dogs, a winter fox, sheep, and the infamous swans from the seven in the 12 days of Christmas song! Whether on a lounge chair with a fluffy white throw blanket or on your bed with your everyday bedding, these pillows are perfect to transform your space into a winter wonderland this Christmas.

Ornaments are a staple for decorating your Christmas tree, and the new matchbox ornaments are just the things to use to give that needed pop of color. These glass ornaments are decorated with glittery fun designs of places all over the world, from New York City to Paris, there are so many iconic locations to represent your travels, where you call home, or manifesting future vacation destinations! I will be adding the New York City matchbox to my mini tree in my bedroom, not only because I visit the Rockefeller Tree every Christmas but also because I hope to move there one day!

Last but certainly not least, for me, Christmas decorating is not complete without a holiday-scented candle. This gingerbread candle from Homesick sold by Anthropologie comes in a sleek glass for a more subtle decorative note, but will fill your space with the smell of fresh baked gingerbread and Christmas cheer. This candle will be perfect to light when studying for your finals to get you excited for the holiday break with family or on Christmas morning while opening presents and spending time with loved ones. If sugary scents aren’t your thing, they also sell a “Christmas Morning” version with the same design that has hints of vanilla and cinnamon.