Holiday Wrapped: Gifts Under $50 for Every Friend

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! While there are so many things to look forward to this season, finding the perfect gifts for all the special people in your life can be stressful. Whether you’re buying for a Secret Santa exchange, or gifting the host of a holiday party, there are plenty of occasions coming up that you need to shop for. I always want to find gifts for my friends that are more creative than just a gift card but will be something they will love and use all year round. The beauty of friendship is no two friends are created equal, so why should their gifts be? As we all navigate the gift-giving season, here are five gift ideas for different kinds of friends in your life!

For your beauty guru friend: Rhode Fall Duos

The Rhode Skin fall duo sets include one of their viral pocket blushes and one peptide lip tint, making this two-in-one set the perfect pair to gift to your loved ones. This set comes in a variety of color combinations, from baby pink to berry, there is something to suit everyone in your life! I was gifted the freckle + toast set for my birthday, and it is my go-to for everyday use. The peptide lip tint is nourishing and long-lasting, and the pigment of the blush makes this a high-quality and cost-effective gift for your friends!

For your fitness friend: Aritzia PowerSculpt Climb Sports Bra

Workout clothes are something no one can have enough of, and this Aritzia sports bra is perfect for your yoga, pilates, and running-obsessed friends! Whether they are going for a hike or just running errands, this sports bra is perfect for every occasion. Aritzia’s quality and designs never disappoint, and the wide range of color selections means there is something for everyone!

This next pick is personally on my wishlist, and also perfect for your friends who love to play dress up. This viral faux fur coat from Target is both affordable and chic, everything you could want in a holiday gift! People always say fashion over function, but this coat is the best of both worlds AND will keep them warm this winter. The jacket comes in both cream and gray and would elevate any everyday look and be the perfect statement piece for a special occasion.

For your baking friend: Anthropologie Bistro Tile À La Mode Pie Dish

We all have one friend who brings the best holiday treats, and this Anthropologie Pie dish would be the perfect gift for all their baking needs. The “Á La mode” design on the bottom is an adorable detail in addition to the black and white tile that lines the dish. The neutral color palette makes this cookware useful all year round for their seasonal pies, cakes, and more!

For your wellness friend: The Five Minute Journal

Last but not least, this one is for friends who love their relaxation, and what better way to elevate their morning routine than with a mindful journal? This aesthetic journal is a collection of mindful prompts that encourage them to find the things they are grateful for and find the good in every day. Not to mention, the sleek design also doubles this journal as a cute decoration for their nightstand. When it comes to gifts, the options are endless, but there is no better gift than the gift of happiness!

As you start your Santa Claus duties, always remember the best gifts come from the heart, and being thoughtful with your presents is what matters the most! I hope these can help you check everyone off your list and bring a smile to their faces this holiday season!