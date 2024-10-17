Halloween Treats and Trends to Take Your Party to the Next Level

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Elevate your hosting game this Halloween with a mix of spooky drinks, festive treats, and crowd-pleasing snacks. From creative baking ideas to allergen-friendly options, this season’s lineup has something for everyone!

Sweets and Treats

Have you tried UNREAL Snacks’ lower-sugar candy alternatives? Their dark chocolate peanut butter cups and almond-coconut bars are similar to Reeses and Almond Joy, featuring a healthy twist without compromising the flavor. This season, they come in a limited edition halloween bag to share with friends, family, and trick-or-treaters. You can snack on them as-is or incorporate them into a baking recipe, such as My Sweet Precision’s Reese’s Bats or The Squeaky Mixer’s Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies.

Other new candy options this year include special edition Nerds Halloween gummy clusters, pumpkin pie M&Ms, and Twizzler’s ghost-shaped licorice. Mixing them all into a Halloween candy salad and asking your guests to bring a few bags is a great festivity to add to your party! You can also send them out with zip-tied goody bags of your spooky-candy creation.

The ‘Spooky-Shirley’ Mocktail

For your drink line-up, the new 7UP Shirley Temple flavor is the perfect addition to a spooky mocktail. Arriving in stores on October 15th, this flavor will kick off the Halloween season and stick around through Christmas. To make an easy four-ingredient mocktail, run a wedge of lime around the rim of your glass and dip it in sugar and lime zest. Pour the 7UP over ice, and add an extra splash of grenadine and fresh lime.

Salty and Satiating Complements

A few salty snacks are a great complement to sweets and drinks. You can’t go wrong with LesserEvil’s Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn and Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar Chickpea puffs — two allergen-friendly options. If you’d like to serve a larger entrée, a hearty meal such as the Food Network Gnocchi Mac and Cheese or the Betty Crocker Butternut Squash soup are sure to please a crowd.

Put on your costume and get ready to have fun with these sweets and treats!