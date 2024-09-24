Fall Fashion Forecast: Trends to Look Out For! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Brat summer is out and demure autumn is taking hold. The new season calls for a wardrobe overhaul, but if you’re anything like me, the constant stream of TikTok micro-trends can be quite overwhelming. Lucky for you, I’ve compiled a list of three trendy fall essentials that will take your cold-weather outfits to the next level!

1) Big Burgundy Boots!

Tall, structured boots in burgundy, brown, and beige are making a comeback this fall. Replace your nasty frat shoes with some Frye campus-style boots, or these adorable (and slightly more affordable) boots from Jeffrey Campbell.

Plus, these shoes are incredibly versatile. Pair them with leggings and a chunky sweater for a cozy, casual look, or dress them up with black nylons and a sleek skirt! Even though leather boots tend to be a bit pricier, investing in a good pair is always worth it— they are classy, timeless, and very durable.

2) Bomber Jackets

If you want to look effortlessly “cool-girl,” oversized bomber jackets are the way to go. This lightweight coat

is both fashionable and practical for keeping away the autumn chill. If you’re in the market for one, I would recommend looking at Edikted, Pacsun, and Abercrombie & Fitch!

3) Cheetah Print

Say goodbye to zebra stripes and tortoise shell patterns, because cheetah print has taken over the fashion world this fall. Essential to the “downtown girl” aesthetic, cheetah print is an absolute must-grab for your collection of going-out tops. Check out this cheetah print set from Edikted!

These are just some of the fall fashion trends to look out for, but there’s plenty more out there. Happy shopping!