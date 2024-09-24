The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Like many other students, fall in Hamilton is my favorite time of year to be at Colgate. The leaves begin to turn, there’s a chill in the air, and our campus truly begins to feel magical. In addition to the beautiful foliage, this season brings so many fun activities to do with your friends that get you into the fall spirit. As a senior, I am soaking up every moment of my last Colgate fall, and want to share my favorite fall activities to do near and around Hamilton!

Farmers Market

My first favorite activity is right here in town, the Saturday Farmers Market. From beautiful flowers to homemade desserts to fresh honey, the Hamilton Farmers Market is the best way to enjoy the fall weather while supporting local businesses. My favorite type of stand would have to be the flower carts, where you can build your bouquet with friends. For produce, stop by any of the fruit stands for the best strawberries, blueberries, and apples. This is such a fun way to get your grocery shopping done under the fall leaves and discover new favorite treats!

Apple Picking

One of the perks to being in Upstate NY is the easy access to so many different family farms that offer activities from apple and pumpkin picking to hayrides! My boyfriend and I love going to Windy Hill Orchard and Farm Market in Cassville, only a half-hour drive from campus! They have rows upon rows of different kinds of apples, and the best pumpkin donuts I’ve ever had. Apple picking is a relaxing Sunday activity to spend with loved ones while also enjoying the amazing seasonal apples these farms have to offer.

Crazy Daisies

My favorite fall restaurant is located in Syracuse about an hour away, and is called Crazy Daisies. This restaurant/farm location has a rotating seasonal menu, where they curate different drinks, charcuterie boards, and desserts for fall! Crazy Daisies has different pumpkin and sunflower patches behind the restaurant that make for a great place to take some fall photos! I recommend trying one of their artisanal pizzas, my favorite is the pesto chicken. Whether you’re looking for plants and pumpkins to decorate your house, or just want a yummy fall meal away from campus, Crazy Daisies is a must-try this fall season.

Fall Dinner Party

I’ve always loved hosting, and what better way to make use of your farmers market finds than to get all your friends together for a fall dinner party. I love using my fall flowers and baby pumpkins to decorate the table, and lighting a fall candle ties the whole presentation together. This was a table I set last year at my townhouse for parents’ weekend, where I made an apple feta salad, rosemary chicken, and pumpkin cupcakes for dessert! Using local fall finds to make a home cooked meal is one of my favorite ways to embrace the autumn flavors while spending time with friends.

Pumpkin Carving

Last but not least, creating fun fall decorations to brighten up your home is yet another great activity to relax and embrace your creativity! Our very own fraternity Phi Delta Theta hosts an annual pumpkin-carving event every October where they offer a wide variety of pumpkins and paints on their front lawn. This is my friend Amelia and I with our jack-o-lantern from last year, which we had so much fun carving! Paired with light music and all your friends, this is one of the best fall events on campus.