Halloween is one of the best holidays to celebrate at college, but picking out a costume can be stressful. Here is a list of a few costume ideas that you and your best friend can do together!

Dorothy and Glinda

Dorothy and Glinda are classic characters that are sure to be recognized! To dress as Dorothy, wear a blue gingham dress or set, white blouse, and red sparkly shoes. Accessorize with braids and maybe even a little wicker basket! To dress as Glinda, wear a pink dress or set with a glittery crown and hold a star-topped wand. Add plenty of glitter, soft curls, and light pink accessories.

Magician and White Rabbit

A magician and a white rabbit are slightly more conceptual costumes that are still bound to be recognized. To be the magician, wear all black and accessorize with a bow tie, top hat, and magic wand. To be the white rabbit, wear all white with bunny ears and any other fun furry accessories.

Hannah Montana and Miley Stewart

Hannah Montana and Miley Stewart are iconic costumes for a blond-brunette duo. For Hannah, wear a fun sequined outfit and a fun colored clip-in extension to your hair! Add some fun jewelry and bold makeup to complete the look. For Miley, embrace her country charm with a plaid shirt, jean skirt, and cowboy boots. Add some extra flair with a cowboy hat!

Barbie and Raquelle

I don’t know about you, but Barbie and Raquelle were an essential part of my childhood and are another perfect option for blonde and brunette best friends. To dress up as Barbie, wear a stylish pink dress and high heels, and style your hair in soft waves. Add lots of pink accessories like a purse, jewelry, and sunglasses. To dress as Raquelle, wear a fashionable but edgier dress in black. Pair with high boots or heels, and add bold makeup to complete the look.

Aurora and Maleficent

Aurora and Maleficent are another easily recognizable duo to dress as this Halloween. To be Aurora, wear a pastel pink dress, with a tiara and long blonde curls. Add a dainty necklace and soft makeup to complete her fairy-tale look. To be Maleficent, go for a black and purple dress and make sure to wear Maleficent’s iconic horned headpiece and dark makeup, including a bold red lip.

Dressing up as any of these iconic duos adds extra fun to any Halloween party, helping you and your BFF have a blast at any event. Whether you choose a classic pair like Dorothy and Glinda or a modern duo like Barbie and Raquelle, these costumes are sure to make a lasting impression.