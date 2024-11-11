Cute, Warm, and… Disposable? How to find the Perfect Fracket (Sustainable Version)!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

A girl’s fracket is like the perfect hookup; perfect for the time being, but when it’s gone, there’s no heartbreak because there were no feelings attached from the start. As the winter season approaches, we all need to be finding ourselves frackets to stay warm, but not at the cost of fast fashion! Follow along for four tips to sustainably stay warm this winter, and to find the best fracket situationship for you!

Thrift

Thrifting is the best way to give clothes another life! Remember, we’re not looking for perfection, as there should be little attachment involved here. If you’re finding yourself with the perfect winter coat, maybe keep that for your day to day! Even if you don’t have a car, Perry’s in town has a great thrift store that people love. Definitely check this out, or even the local antique shop to see if you can come across an inexpensive find! If you, or a friend, does have access to a car, look to Syracuse, New Hartford, or Utica! A quick google search can get you a whole list of fun shops to try out. While you’re there, look for sustainable class clothes as well! Remember, being a sustainable shopper is a choice, and look to repurpose anything you can!

Free Store

Located in the Drake tunnel, the Free Store can be the perfect option for any second-hand item you need. Check this place out for a good alternative to shopping, and with some luck, you may just come across a zero cost option that works perfectly for you! People donate items all the time, and while I can’t promise you’ll always find what you need, it’s worth the trip!

Closet

Check the back of your closet at school, or if you’re headed home for Thanksgiving, check there as well! Find a piece of clothing in your wardrobe you rarely wear, or something that no longer brings you joy! Parting ways with clothes can be tough, believe me, I understand the emotional attachment! But by recognizing you no longer wear something, you can give it another chance! Not only will you be freeing up room and decluttering, repurposed items are great for the environment and it will feel amazing knowing that you were able to find a sustainable choice for your night out!

Friends

Send a text to your friends or ask in person if they have something in their wardrobe that they no longer wear. The goal in sustainable clothing is to revitalize something that has already been purchased, and your friends may be the perfect place to turn to! There’s no harm in asking, especially when it could serve both people well! Cleaning out clothes can be therapeutic, a way of clearing the room to have space for the things that truly serve us joy.