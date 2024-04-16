The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we head into the warmer weather, we all are starting to think of what we want to add to our summer wishlists. Brands we all know and love such as Zara, White Fox, and Abercrombie are all coming out with their spring and summer collections featuring new designs and timeless pieces that are going to make their way to our wardrobes in the upcoming months. These new releases all feature some of the same styles, so here are five of the main trends I’ve seen and love that you can expect to see this summer.

Pops of red

Whether it’s a burgundy mini purse or a wine-colored cardigan, shades of deep red are making a statement this spring and summer. Pops of red can elevate a basic look by adding some colorful dimension to any neutral-colored outfit. If accessories aren’t your thing, wine-red nails are also trending recently and are an easy and subtle way to add some color to any look. I love adding a red headband or belt to my outfits to bring a vibrant pop to my style.

Cheetah print

The early 2000’s are making a comeback and I am definitely here for it. Brands have been featuring cheetah print maxi skirts, one-shoulder tops, and even heels to bring this fun and playful pattern back to their clothing. With its versatile nature, cheetah print can be worn for any occasion and transitions perfectly from a fun daytime bikini pattern to a formal maxi skirt for a fancy dinner after the beach. Channel your inner cheetah girl this summer and add this pattern to your summer wardrobe.

Slingback kitten heels

Elevate your summer style with the timeless slingback kitten heel. This simple yet elegant shoe can be worn with dress pants and a button-down for your summer internship, or with a mini skirt and top to go out with your girls on the weekend. They are a great alternative for those who want to branch out from their everyday sneakers but don’t love the blisters that come with wedges or tall heels. I have been loving the ruby red slingback heels that I purchased from Zara, I love to wear them with my bootcut jeans and a blazer!

Crochet tops

This classic beachy piece is here to stay this summer season, and is a must-have in your wardrobe. Whether you’re at the beach or out on the town shopping, crochet tops are a cute yet comfortable way to add some summer flare to any outfit. Coming in a variety of styles and colors, and they can be paired with any style of bottoms, from white linen pants to jean shorts, or even thrown over a bathing suit at the pool. I recently purchased a crochet long-sleeve top that I plan on wearing over a white tank top with my favorite pair of Levi dark-wash jeans.

Rose details

And last but certainly not least, clothing featuring little roses is taking over stores this summer. Adding small flower detailing to plain tank tops, jeans, or sweaters is a subtle yet adorable way that brands are elevating their summer clothing lines. I’ve also been seeing this trend with accessories such as earrings, rings, and even chain belts adorned with small pink or red roses. These small floral details are a great addition if you’re looking to brighten up your outfits with pieces you already own.

While these are not all of the trends we can expect this summer, this is a great place to start off your summer fashionably!