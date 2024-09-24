The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Now that it’s almost fall, I feel like I’ve been slowly getting back into reading. With the leaves changing color (at least here in upstate NY),and with the weather getting colder, there’s nothing better than sitting by the fireplace, (or if you’re in college right now, then your portable heater), and reading a cozy book. Here are some of my best picks for this season:

1. It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

If anyone else saw the It Ends With Us movie that came out over the Summer, then you’re probably just as curious as me to find out what happens next with Lily and Atlas. This is actually the book I’m currently reading and I’ve got to say, I definitely recommend it! I’ve read some of Colleen Hoover’s other books in the past but this one’s definitely the best by far.

My rating: 7/10

2. Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton

Ok, Everything I Know About Love is my absolute favorite book! With the school year starting for many of us, this book has a lot of good advice about friendships, relationships, and even work and school. This is also a great book to turn to if you ever just need life advice in general. Dolly Alderton is such a great writer. I would say that every young adult woman should read this book at least once!

My rating: 10/10

3. Reputation by Sara Shepard

I found this book on the bottom shelf of a Barnes and Noble store back home, and I have never been more pleasantly surprised by a random book find. This is a mystery novel set on a college campus on the East Coast. I think it’s the perfect book for the back to school season for anyone who loves a good mystery. This book is also perfect for anyone who loves Pretty Little Liars (also written by Sara Shepard btw)!

My rating: 8/10

4. The Secret History by Donna Tartt

If anyone else gets booktok tiktoks on their fyp, then you’ve definitely seen this book before! A psychological thriller set in a small liberal arts school? Sounds like the perfect book to read while drinking a pumpkin spice latte this fall. I personally haven’t read it yet but it’s the first book on my reading list (a copy is actually sitting on my nightstand right now).

My rating: ???/10

5. Firefly Lane by Kirsten Hannah

I love this book! It’s a story about two best friends that meet in high school in the 70s and the story spans from then up until the present where they’re adults. This is my go-to recommendation for whenever a friend asks me which book they should read next. My one warning is that it’s a pretty long read (personally it took me a month to finish).

My rating: 8/10

These are some great books to cozy up with this fall, but there’s plenty more out there if these aren’t your vibe!