This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

It is finally the time of year where the weather gets a little more crisp, the leaves begin to change color, the days become shorter, and, with it, everything begins to have a hint of pumpkin spice. Fall, being the arguably best season, deserves only the best shows—those that capture the warmth and nostalgia that comes with the ending of yet another year. For those of you who are afflicted with chronic indecisiveness like me, do not fret! We have the perfect list for you!

Gilmore Girls

This list would be nothing without our favorite mother-daughter duo—Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. This rec is perfect for those of you who want to spend a night inside, cozied up under a fuzzy blanket with the greatest comfort of all: a good comfort show. Having watched all seven seasons over twenty times, I know for a fact that this is the one show you can never get bored of. Whether it comes to the cast’s witty dialogue, brilliant comedic timing, array of pop-culture references, or overall drama, this must-watch pick will always keep you on your toes wanting more!

Friends

It would be a disservice if I did not include this iconic sit-com. To me, Fall is the season of celebrating friends and family—the embodiment of what Friends is all about. Some of my favorite episodes I watch every Fall include the Thanksgiving episode titled “The One Where Ross Gets High,” the season seven Christmas special “The One Where the Holiday Armadillo,” the episode guest starring Brad Pitt named “The One with The Rumor,” and the revolutionary “The One Where Ross And Rachel Take A Break.”

Dawson’s Creek

Although its first season gives summer vibes in the very beginning, the rest of the show’s run increasingly becomes more Fall. This rollercoaster of a show has everything you could possibly want—every single kind of romantic trope, lots of suspense, drama, and wildly unrealistic and cringe-worthy dialogue with fifteen year old kids speaking as if they are, well, the writers of the show: old, middle-aged, rich, white men who think they are in with the teens but, in actuality, are most definitely not.



One Tree Hill

One Tree Hill is the perfect show if you are in need of a good binge watch. While the beginning of the show may give off the impression that it revolves around basketball, it greatly deviates from there, incorporating all the needed aspects of a good teen drama (cliches and all). If you still are not sure whether you want to watch it, here are three words for you: Chad Michael Murray. And for those of you who do not swing that way, I have three other, more superior words for you: The Sophia Bush.

Gossip Girl

I don’t know whether this show actually gives Fall or that the Thanksgiving episode is so iconic that I can’t help but include it, but regardless, this show is a must-watch. But if you want to watch something that embodies not only Autumn but the chaos of Thanksgiving—I know we have all been there, having to endure the crazy, radical uncle who can’t help but discuss politics—season three, episode eleven is the perfect watch for you! Also, for those of you who love Jason Derulo’s “Whatcha Say,” you will especially love this episode’s twist.

New Girl

Jessica Day, being that girl, deserves all the screen time in the world. This critically acclaimed masterpiece curatesthe perfect blend of romance, comedy, drama, and commentary on more serious topics and issues. The show’s and cast’s wide range makes this the perfect pick, for it literally has every you could possibly want in a show. In other words, please watch the show because “they love their jobs and they’d like to keep them.”

Heartstopper

Of all the shows on this list, Heartstopper is the most Fall of them all (it quite literally has animated leaves falling all over the screen). If that’s not Fall, I don’t know what is. Whether it is because of how adorable Nick and Charlie are or merely how gut wrenching Nick’s struggle with his sexuality is, this rec will actually stop your heart. From the cast’s beautiful, heart-wrenching acting to the soundtrack’s powerful songs, this show is a must!

Friday Night Lights

For most Americans, nothing screams Fall more than Football. With most excitedly anticipating the effects the NFL draft will have on not only their hometown team but also their fantasy football league. Although Friday Night Lights centers around high school football and not the National Football League, this show still remains the perfect pick, especially for the Southerners out there who live and breathe Football.

How I Met Your Mother

Despite the show’s horrendous ending, it contains too much brillant material not to include. And by brilliant material, I mean Barney Stinson—the most “legen-wait for it- dairy!” wingman ever. This culturally revolutionary icon carries the show, teaching us important life lessons and phenomenons, like the cheerleader effect, the mermaid theory, the lemon law, suits/funeral theory, crazy/hot scale, and even more. Trust me, for all of those who have yet to watch this show, it is worth it. Just stop watching the show at the part of the season finale where Ted is at the train station, and you are good to go!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

This oldie but a goodie is the most superior Halloween show. These seven seasons of bruting teenage angst and Sarah Michelle Gellar serving face is more than enough to keep you pre-occupied. Her literal and figurative slaying immortalizes this show, remaining top-tier no matter the decade or era. If you like vampires, demons, romance, and shows that center around badass women who take no one’s shit, this is the show for you!

American Horror Story

Another rec for the spooky season ahead is American Horror Story. This show incorporates new and old cast members with each season following a new storyline—from haunted houses, asylums, covens and witchcraft, circuses and freakshows, mass murder mysteries, cults, apocalypses, and camp massacres. The beauty of this show is that you can pick and choose what stories you want to watch, customizing your experience as a viewer, since you do not have to watch all of the seasons before to understand next. But don’t worry if you need help deciding, I got you: season one “Murder House,” season two “Asylum,” season three “Coven,” season eight “Apocalypse,” and season nine “1984.”

Switched at Birth

This show made my childhood. Switched at Birth is truly brilliant and so different from any other, not only expanding upon a very interesting situation (being switched at birth) but also giving more representation to the deaf community—a very underrepresented group. It gives very much back-to-school vibes but in the best way, capturing the excitement of meeting new people, making new connections, and experiencing new things (or should I say, a new life).

Degrassi

Speaking of back-to-school, here’s Degrassi. Like most Canadian shows, this one is surprisingly a hit! Throughout its thirteen seasons, this teen drama tracks the growth of its characters, starting from when they were in elementary school to their college years. Degrassi is not only the embodiment of nostalgia but also family and friends—what to me Fall is all about.

Everwood

This critically underrated show needs its moment! And trust me, when you watch it, you will understand why it’s on this list. For those of you who have not seen this raw teen drama, which I am assuming is a good amount, here’s all you need to know: Dr. Andrew Brown, a neurosurgeon from Manhattan whose wife recently died, decides to move to a small town in Colorado with his two children—Andy (his fifteen year old son) and Delia (his nine year old daughter). Throughout its course, Everwood navigates mental health issues, relationships, sex, substance abuse, parent-child conflicts, etc.

Love, Victor

Love, Victor has my heart, and, trust me, it will have yours too. For me, Fall is the season of romance with most couples forming and falling right before the dubbed “spring cleaning” of relationships. This spin-off of the movie Love, Simon, starring Nick Robinson, came when the world needed it the most, giving us the representation we all deserve. And unlike other tv-shows—cough, cough, How I Met Your Mother—the ending of this show is worth the watch.

Smallville

All I need to say is Tom Welling. If you do not know this man, search him up (you’re welcome).

Charmed

I have to agree with Lana when I say that Fall is the season of the witch, and there is no better way to celebrate such a season than watching Charmed. This American Family Drama revolves around three sisters who one day learn that they have powers, with each having their own unique ability—Pure can stop time, Piper moves objects with her mind, and Phoebe sees into the future. “The Charmed Ones”, as they are known, exemplify the importance of sisterhood while also becoming a widespread source of female empowerment.

Heartland

I don’t know what it is about horses but they are just so Fall, especially the shows that revolve around them. While most horse girls get a bad rap, Ms. Amy Fleming is the ultimate exception, showing us that horseback riding is cool. This Canadian drama explores a diverse array of topics, including death, grief, bullying, love, and hope. It is truly a must-see.

This Is Us

Speaking of difficult topics, This Is Us is one of the most raw and jarring shows I have ever seen, navigating inter-racial adoption and parenting, grief and PTSD, obesity, addiction, racism, Alzheimer’s, etc. One of my favorite parts of the series is the SongBird Road episodes (part one and part two). While this pick is definitely a lot more emotional than the rest, it is too profound not to watch though viewer discretion is advised.

Abbott Elementary

If you love The Office or Superstore this show is for you! While the show does handle heavy topics, like the lack of and need for more funding in public schools, it is also incredibly unserious at the same time. From the principal’s inappropriate antics and lack of shame to Tyler James Williams’ hilarious facial expressions and mannerisms, this show will have you hooked! And if you love a good slow burn, trust me, Abbott Elementary is worth the watch.