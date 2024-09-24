This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

For the Freshmen who have yet to learn, in college, preparing for Halloween is an uphill battle with girls racing to get the last of the corsets off of Amazon in hopes that it will be delivered and ready in time for pick-up before the infamous Halloween-Package-Center-pile-up. The unlucky ones, whose outfits don’t arrive in time, will have to resort to their own wardrobe, finding a make-shift Magic Mike in tank top and boxers, a Men in Black in a suit and tie, or even a vampire with a red lipstick rammed in the back of their makeup bag. Although cute at times, no one likes the stress of having to put together an outfit last minute. So while Halloween is over a month away, when it comes to costume planning, it might as well be around the corner, which is why we have created this list of must-have costumes for your Halloweekend:

Bridgerton

Besides the romance and the please-just-get-a-room-for-the-love-of-God-tension, when one thinks about Bridgerton, one image will always immediately be the first to come to mind—the dresses. Given that Halloween is only one day a year—or in our case an entire weekend—who would not want to take this opportunity to live out their Bridgerton fantasies. Whether as a couple, group, or solo, this costume is bound to turn heads.

Eras of Britney Spears

While Ginny and Georgia is most definitely not known for its acting or dialogue, if it should be praised for anything, it should be for its brilliant idea to turn the eras of Britney Spears into a group Halloween costume. As the icon she is, this idea has been long overdue. Ranging from Toxic’s flight attendant, Baby One More Time’s schoolgirl, Oops!…I Did It Again’s red latex catsuit, Slave 4 U VMA performance’s snake accessory, and her matching AMAs denim set with Justin Timberlake, there are so many choices to choose from!

Sex in the City

In every friend group, there is always a Carrie (the messy romantic), Samantha (the independent maneater), Charlotte (the lighthearted idealist), and Miranda (the strong-willed cynic). To the Carries of the world take out your puffy skirts and cropped tees; the Samanthas, your most stylish, flashy two-piece set and chunky boots; Charlottes, your nicest dress and sunglasses; and the Mirandas, your vintage denim overalls and baseball caps. Take this Halloween to embrace your inner-city girl with your best friends. Because, trust me, nothing lasts forever; dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style.

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter

One of the most criminally underrated costumes on this list is Queen B herself, Ms. Beyonce. Even more shockingly overlooked is her transition from pop to country, taking on the world by storm. While cowgirls are so 2020—you know, the pink, sparkly, somewhat terrifyingly elaborate space cowgirls that every friend group did during Quarantine—Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter is a hot new spin.

Coraline

While I heavily advise that you don’t poke holes through your eyes, Coraline is a must do. From Other Mother, Wybie, Other Spink, Other Forcible, to Coraline herself, there is so much inspo to be drawn from. And for those who want to be the trend setters, just wait until Coraline 2 comes out and you will not only understand the Coraline craze next Halloween but regret not doing it sooner.

Chappell Roan

This list would not be complete without your favorite artist’s favorite artist—Chappell Roan. Being the pop star and fashion icon she is, Chappell is the best source of inspiration, as seen in her Good Luck, Babe! cover art, 80s prom dress for her tiny desk concert, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album cover, Govball Statue of Liberty ensemble, and more. There is truly so much to choose from!

Sabrina Carpenter

Another rising star whose wardrobe has made a name for itself is Sabrina Carpenter. While her heart-shaped cut-out corsets have dominated FYPs all across the globe, she has so many more iconic and distinct outfits, as seen in her pink and yellow fur coats in her Please Please Please music video, her blue and white plaid two-piece in Taste, and her array of bloody ensembles in her Feather music video. To all the blonde girlies out there, this one is especially for you.

Jennifer’s Body

Along with Chappell Roan is another revolutionary, gay icon, Jennifer Check—you know, the girl who was brutally murdered by an all boys rock band only to come back possessed with the urge to kill all men. But, spoiler alert, she doesn’t just murder boys. She goes both ways. We love a queen who doesn’t discriminate! This criminally underrated movie must be avenged this halloween. Especially for the brunettes out there, this costume is for you.

Rob From Love Island

For those who love themselves a toxic man, Rob from love island is the guy for you! Whether you are a fellow “Rob” or “Robette” or have just been victimized by a snake or two, this costume is a must-have. Not only is it super cute but it’s also very affordable: all you need is a pair of overalls and a black pen for your snake tattoos. But please don’t take the “all you need” too literally, because no one wants that D-on-D. Moreover, if you are in need of a good couples costume, nothing is more romantic than dressing up as Rob and Aaron. And for the trios out there, you can always resort to Rob, Aaron, and their toothbrush.

Bratz Dolls

While I heavily recommend any Halloween costume that references the Holy Trinity—Barbie, Bratz, and Monster Monster High dolls—, the Bratz of the world especially need to have their moment. After all, last Halloween, the Barbies had theirs so it’s only fair that the Yasmins, Cloes, Jades, and Sashas do too.

Salt Burn

For those of you who have yet to be traumatized by this movie, this costume is for you! While Halloweeked isn’t exactly known for its class, there is always space for a Salt Burn aristocrat or two. Just please, for everyone’s sake, don’t embrace your inner Oliver Quick.

Suki

Although her screen time throughout the Fast and Furious movies was insanely limited, Suki and her wardrobe made its mark, carrying the franchise. I don’t know if it’s just because she’s Devon Aoki, but everyone one of Suki’s outfits are mind-blowing. This icon’s wardrobe is truly timeless and will never be out of style!

Effie Trinket

If you want a Halloween costume that screams CAMP, Effie Trinket is the girl for you. Don’t get me wrong, in most cases I would never be a Capitol sympathizer. But when it comes to Effie Trinket, I can’t help it. Whether it’s because of her ginormous floral headpieces, insanely elaborate up-dos, eccentric and colorful makeup looks, or overall Marie Antoinettesque look, Effie will always be that girl…

TY Beanie Babies

So this one is a little out there, but trust the process. The best Halloween costumes are the ones that people would least expect. And stuffed beanie bears are most definitely unexpected. But with a cute velvet corset, a fur skirt, a bear ear headband, and a gigantic TY heart tag, no look will compare!

Elizabeth Swan

While any pirate would slay, Elizabeth Swan is undeniably the best of them all. For those who don’t know if they want to be her or be with her, this costume is for you. Not only is her wardrobe extensive, but you have three different Pirates of the Caribbean movies to get inspiration from!