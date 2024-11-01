I Should’ve Listened to My Mother (Part 1 of 3)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This story happened in real life, but for the protection of my peers and myself, I will be changing the names of those involved. My purpose in sharing this is to find a sense of closure and, hopefully, to help other students who may be going through something similar.

Part 1: I Should’ve Listened to My Mother

Growing up in Miami, Florida, I never really spent time around white people. So, imagine my surprise when I arrived at Colby College—a predominantly white institution—for my first day of college. I’ve always been the quiet, stay-out-of-trouble type, someone who doesn’t enjoy drinking, smoking, or partying. But here at Colby, I found myself doing all three. I became the life of the party, yet still kept up with my academic tasks. It felt like survival, a necessity to blend in. Being Black, a woman, and from what some might label “the hood,” I knew I already had three strikes against me. So, I did what I thought I had to do: I changed. I did what others were doing, convinced that if I stood out too much, I’d be judged or even bullied.

Ironically, bullying is exactly what happened. During my freshman year, I joined a club for Latinx and Black unity, but something didn’t feel right from the start. My gut kept turning. I wasn’t sure if it was because I saw a guy I had a crush on, or because I showed up in booty shorts and felt everyone’s eyes on me. Either way, I was hesitant to really get involved at first. But once they found out I had a car, everything changed. I know what you’re thinking: “They’re using you for your car.” Right? But at the time, I didn’t see it that way. I offered rides, they gave me gas money—it felt fair. I became so comfortable with them that even when my car came back with scratches, I brushed it off because they were my “friends.” That’s when I met a girl I’ll call Strawberry. She had this joyous, funny personality that reminded me of friends back home. We clicked instantly. I felt safe around her, sharing secrets I hadn’t even told my boyfriend. Most importantly, I also shared my non-negotiables for this friendship, my values:

I hate cheaters! I hate liars! If I do something that bothers you, tell me. I’ll fix it; if you need space from me I respect that. Don’t spread lies or share my business. If I find out you did, we’re going to have a problem. Be a good friend, and treat me how you want to be treated.

Five simple rules. That’s all I asked for. Strawberry never shared her values with me, but I didn’t think much of it—until a few months later, when she started acting really strange.