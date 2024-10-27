Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by nappy from Pexels
Wellness

3 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Hair Gorgeous This Winter

When I first arrived at Colby College, it became clear that my black kinky hair wasn’t ready for the harsh Maine weather. Back in Miami, I had everything I needed right at my fingertips, and I had my hair care routine down pat. But when I made the move to Maine, my hair started to thin and fall out. I was devastated.

But I wasn’t ready to give up. I realized that winter weather was a big part of the problem. I also learned that not all products will work for your hair and it’s okay to experiment till you find the right one—but at your own risk. And while not every product worked miracles, I found three essential items that helped revive my curls and keep them healthy during the cold months. If you’re battling the winter blues with your hair too, these might just be your new best friends:

  1. Avocado Oil/Vitamin E Oil: Winter can leave your hair feeling dry, and these oils are perfect for locking in moisture and adding a protective barrier. Just make sure to use 100% pure versions and avoid cheap alternatives that won’t give you the results you’re looking for. Your curls will thank you.
  2. Rosewater: Rich in vitamin C, rosewater not only promotes hair growth but also keeps your curls bouncy and hydrated. It’s perfect for soothing a dry, flaky scalp—a problem that the winter can bring on or worsen. Plus, it smells amazing!
  3. Jamaican Castor Oil: For those days when your scalp feels itchy or irritated, Jamaican black castor oil is a lifesaver. It’s packed with omega 6, omega 9, and vitamin E, which help soothe dandruff and scalp irritation while adding a healthy shine to your hair. And the best part? It works on all hair types, and can boost the shine and health of afro-textured hair.

Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance now—with a little avocado oil, a spritz of rosewater, and a touch of castor oil, you’ve got everything you need to keep your hair healthy, hydrated and thriving all winter long!

My name is Jojo (Jolynda), and I’m a student at Colby College with a strong passion for leadership, writing, and advocacy. I serve as the President of DaPi, where I work to build community and foster inclusivity on campus for students with Disability. In addition to my academic and leadership roles, I’m the founder and CEO of Empower Hair, a company that provides beauty products that are hard to find in Maine. We offer same-day delivery or pickup, ensuring that students can get what they need quickly. I also run a hair business on campus, providing services like braiding, retwists, and wig installs for students. As a writer for HerCampus, I enjoy sharing stories and addressing important topics that empower women on campus. My interests span across beauty, leadership, and advocacy, and I’m always looking for ways to uplift others and make a positive impact within my community.