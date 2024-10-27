3 Must-Have Products to Keep Your Hair Gorgeous This Winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I first arrived at Colby College, it became clear that my black kinky hair wasn’t ready for the harsh Maine weather. Back in Miami, I had everything I needed right at my fingertips, and I had my hair care routine down pat. But when I made the move to Maine, my hair started to thin and fall out. I was devastated.

But I wasn’t ready to give up. I realized that winter weather was a big part of the problem. I also learned that not all products will work for your hair and it’s okay to experiment till you find the right one—but at your own risk. And while not every product worked miracles, I found three essential items that helped revive my curls and keep them healthy during the cold months. If you’re battling the winter blues with your hair too, these might just be your new best friends:

Avocado Oil/Vitamin E Oil: Winter can leave your hair feeling dry, and these oils are perfect for locking in moisture and adding a protective barrier. Just make sure to use 100% pure versions and avoid cheap alternatives that won’t give you the results you’re looking for. Your curls will thank you. Rosewater: Rich in vitamin C, rosewater not only promotes hair growth but also keeps your curls bouncy and hydrated. It’s perfect for soothing a dry, flaky scalp—a problem that the winter can bring on or worsen. Plus, it smells amazing! Jamaican Castor Oil: For those days when your scalp feels itchy or irritated, Jamaican black castor oil is a lifesaver. It’s packed with omega 6, omega 9, and vitamin E, which help soothe dandruff and scalp irritation while adding a healthy shine to your hair. And the best part? It works on all hair types, and can boost the shine and health of afro-textured hair.

Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance now—with a little avocado oil, a spritz of rosewater, and a touch of castor oil, you’ve got everything you need to keep your hair healthy, hydrated and thriving all winter long!