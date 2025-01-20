Women Who Inspire: 10 Female Role Models to Follow for Motivation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world that is continuously evolving, it’s important to recognize and celebrate the women who are shaping and influencing things. From politics to business to social activism, these female role models are not just breaking down barriers, they are redefining them. Their stories of resilience, passion, and leadership offer powerful lessons in courage and ambition. If you’re looking for some motivations and inspiration, here are 10 women to follow.

1. Mala yousafzai (Education and Activism)

A global advocate for the educations of girls, Malala’s powerful activism began after she survived an attack by the Taliban for speaking out about education in Pakistan. She became the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate at just 17 years old. Malala continues to push for equality in education, motivating women to never stop fighting for their rights.

2. Ruth Bader Ginsburg (law)

The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy as a pioneer for women’s rights in the legal field continues to inspire today. Throughout her career, she fought tirelessly for gender equality, discrimination laws, and civil rights. RBG’s story is one of resilience, reminding us that even in the face of adversity, justice and equality and still prevail.

3. Simone Biles (Gymnastics and Mental Health Advocacy)

As one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles has shattered records and expectations in the sport. She’s also become a vocal advocate for mental health, especially after withdrawing from events at the 2020 Olympics to prioritize her own well being. Biles’ courage to take care of herself first has sparked important conversations around mental health and well being.

4. Frida Kahlo (Art and Feminism)

A renowned Mexican artist, known for her vivid self portraits, Frida Kahlo’s work has become iconic in the feminist movement. Her unapologetic exploration of pain, identity, and perseverance offers a unique perspective on the intersection between personal and political power.

5. Indra Nooyi (Business and Leadership)

Indra Nooyi served as the CEO of PepsiCo for 12 years, thereby becoming one of the most influential women in the global business world. Known for her strategic vision, Nooyi redefined corporate leadership and continues to advocate for sustainable business practices and female empowerment within the workplace.

6. Ava DuVernay (Film and SOcial Justice)

A visionary filmmaker and activist, Ava DuVernay uses her platform to tell stories that amplify underrepresented voices. Her works, such as 13th and Selma, challenge the status quo while addressing important issues like race, justice, and inequality, making her a powerful figure in the film industry.

7. Jacqueline Woodson (literature)

Award winning author Jacqueline Woodson is known for her poignant stories that explore themes of race, identity, and family. Her work, including Brown Girl Dreaming, provided a window into the lives of marginalized communities and inspires young readers, especially girls of color, to embrace their own power and voices.

8. Ruth SImmons (Education and Leadership)

Ruth Simmons made history as the first African American president of an Ivy League university when she became president of Brown University. Her leadership and advocacy for diversity and inclusion have left a lasting impact on higher education and continues to motivate women to pursue roles in academia.

9. Jane Goodall (Conservationist and Animal Rights)

A world renowned primatologist and environmentalist, Jane Goodall’s pioneering research on chimpanzees changed the way we understand human and animal behavior. Goodall continues to inspire global conservation efforts and encourage women to protect the planet for our future generations to come.

10. Ellen Ochoa (Stem and Areospace)

Ellen Ochoa made history as the first Hispanic woman to go to space and later went on to become the director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. As a pioneering astronaut and engineer, Ochoa encourages young women to pursue careers in STEM and reach for the stars.

These women are shaping the world through their leadership, activism, and groundbreaking achievements. Their courage and influence continue to inspire and empower, motivating us to aim higher, work harder, and use our voices for good. Whether they’re fighting for equality, promoting education, or breaking new ground in their respective fields, they prove that when women support women, the world can be transformed. Their stories teach us that with determination, resilience, and a passion for change, we all have the power to make a difference and pave the way for future generations. These ten women have not only shaped history but continue to lead by example, showing us the impact of women who refuse to back down in their pursuit of a better world.