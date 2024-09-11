VMA’s: Our HerCampus Predictions + The Results

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

‘Twas the night before the Video Music Awards, and all through the CNU HerCampus chapter, the girlies were setting up their predictions and premonitions of this year’s legendary winners. The VMA’s are a time for music lovers to gather together and reminiscently review the past year’s bangers that hit the charts. The actual award show itself is iconic for its prior news-shattering performances, album announcements, and acceptance speeches. Wednesday September 11 is the dawn of new pop culture memes, historical references, and verbal fights on social media on who should have won in the people’s eye. Below is our hopeful manifestations from our Tuesday night meeting before, and the comparison to the real results revealed on the big stage.

Our favorite artist’s favorite artists

During our meeting, we took to the polls and voted for who WE PERSONALLY BELIEVE SHOULD (not who we can predict the music council will choose) win these categories: Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Collab, and Best Pop. In a pie chart, we measured what artist landed in the majority for these selected categories. The CNU HerCampus has spoken and we had elected these as our coveted winners:

Artist of the Year– Sabrina Carpenter: 50% majority win

New Artist of the Year– Chappell Roan: 77.3% majority win

Song of the Year– Espresso (by Sabrina Carpenter): 68.2% majority win

Video of the Year– We Can’t Be Friends (by Ariana Grande): 31.8% majority win

Best Collab– Fortnight (Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone): 45.5% majority win

Best Pop– Sabrina Carpenter: 40.9% majority win

2024 vma’s results

Artist of the Year– Taylor Swift: INCORRECT GUESS

New Artist of the Year– Chappell Roan: CORRECT GUESS

Song of the Year– Espresso (by Sabrina Carpenter): CORRECT GUESS

Video of the Year– Fortnight (Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone): INCORRECT GUESS

Best Collab– Fortnight (Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone): CORRECT GUESS

Best Pop– Taylor Swift: INCORRECT GUESS